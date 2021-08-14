JJ Pegues hopes to ‘take advantage of my opportunity’ as part of defensive line

“It’s just good to see this big, explosive, strong and extremely athletic guy up front,” Mason said. “When you watch him in one-on-ones or you watch him in nine-on-seven, he can move the line of scrimmage. He can move laterally. I just like the temperament that he’s shown since he’s come back from offense to defense.”

Pegues explained he is primarily playing at defensive tackle and also a little at the 4i position, which means lining up across from the inside shoulder of the opposing offensive tackle. As for this defensive front’s potential, he admitted they still had little things to work on, but on the whole he felt they’re ready to turn heads.

Pegues said he was a little shocked in the spring when the coaches moved him, but he wasn’t totally surprised after many schools recruited him to play defensive line out of high school.

While he admitted it was tough to leave his friends at tight end — a group Pegues said he still hangs out with occasionally — he’s taking the high road at his new position and hoping to excel there once the season begins.

“Every day I study and watch film. Just like I said, coach Harsin in practice puts in fundamentals and techniques, and that's a big part of d-linemen. You could be strong, but if your fundamentals and techniques aren't on point, then, like, it's nothing,” Pegues said. “I'm loving the d-line right now. I feel like I have a future in it. I've got a great coach, coach Eason who is just buying into me. One day, hopefully, I can make it to the next level."