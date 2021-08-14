JJ Pegues hopes to ‘take advantage of my opportunity’ as part of defensive line

When Auburn’s coaches decided to move JJ Pegues from tight end to the defensive line late in spring practice, the decision was one made largely out of necessity.
With the season now just three weeks away, Pegues’ need on defense has only grown.
The Tigers lost another option up front last week when head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell was no longer on the team. The loss of Truesdell, a two-year starter, opens the door for someone like Pegues to step up and play a bigger role than expected this fall.
According to Pegues, defensive line coach Nick Eason made it clear to Pegues and the other players that Truesdell’s role is totally up for grabs.
“His message was just simple: 'One left, and there's another opportunity,'” Pegues said Thursday. “We all loved Tyrone, but I feel like we have a whole bunch of young people that are really going to step up for us and be big in a role. Even me, being new to the d-line, I feel like I can step up and take advantage of my opportunity, which was given. And that's all he was saying: just take advantage of the opportunity.”
Pegues said his development on the defensive line is going great, adding Harsin has implemented plenty of fundamentals and techniques in practice that Pegues believes is helping him get up to speed. Pegues acknowledged he likes being on the defensive line given he can still knock people around like he did at tight end.
Pegues credited several of the defensive linemen for helping him learn the position, though he specifically named Colby Wooden and Tony Fair as two who have helped considerably. Pegues said Wooden and Fair have provided plenty of tips and have also included him in their film sessions to make sure he understands what to look for.
Pegues also thanked Eason for helping him on and off the field.
“[He’s helped me in] a lot of ways, really, just teaching me how to study. That’s the big thing, really, and just teaching me about more than football, just life in general, just being that second father figure,” Pegues said. “He’ll always be on you and tell you what you did wrong and what you did right, but Coach Eason is really about the fundamentals and technique. That’s real big with him and the hand placement and all that.
“Him coming from an NFL standpoint — bringing the drills and everything that he has — I feel like that’s a great opportunity for me.”
To Pegues’ credit, he’s received positive feedback to this point in fall camp.
Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe commended Pegues when asked about the defensive line at SEC Media Days on July 22, saying Pegues and Wooden have stepped up as leaders in the position group. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason praised Pegues on Aug. 9, saying the sophomore has picked up the position quickly and has improved the more reps he’s gotten.
“It’s just good to see this big, explosive, strong and extremely athletic guy up front,” Mason said. “When you watch him in one-on-ones or you watch him in nine-on-seven, he can move the line of scrimmage. He can move laterally. I just like the temperament that he’s shown since he’s come back from offense to defense.”
Pegues explained he is primarily playing at defensive tackle and also a little at the 4i position, which means lining up across from the inside shoulder of the opposing offensive tackle. As for this defensive front’s potential, he admitted they still had little things to work on, but on the whole he felt they’re ready to turn heads.
Pegues said he was a little shocked in the spring when the coaches moved him, but he wasn’t totally surprised after many schools recruited him to play defensive line out of high school.
While he admitted it was tough to leave his friends at tight end — a group Pegues said he still hangs out with occasionally — he’s taking the high road at his new position and hoping to excel there once the season begins.
“Every day I study and watch film. Just like I said, coach Harsin in practice puts in fundamentals and techniques, and that's a big part of d-linemen. You could be strong, but if your fundamentals and techniques aren't on point, then, like, it's nothing,” Pegues said. “I'm loving the d-line right now. I feel like I have a future in it. I've got a great coach, coach Eason who is just buying into me. One day, hopefully, I can make it to the next level."