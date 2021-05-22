Joe Beckwith, all-Auburn baseball hero, dies at 66

Remembered and revered as an all-Auburn man who showed how far Auburn people can go, local sports hero Joe Beckwith died Saturday after a battle with colon cancer.

He was 66.

Beckwith pitched for Auburn High School and then for Auburn University before winning two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and with the Kansas City Royals in 1985. He leaves the legacy of a hometown legend who made it to the biggest stage then gave it all back to his community and more.

More importantly to others, he was a loving husband, a wise coach and a dear friend.

Beckwith was born in Opelika and grew up in Auburn and became the first Auburn High alum inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. The streets he grew up playing in now bear his name, as he was inducted into Auburn’s Tiger Trail walk of fame in 2006 and an engraved star honoring him rests in the sidewalk downtown.

Auburn High held a ceremony honoring him in April as his battle with cancer wore on, with the mayor declaring April 21, 2021, to be Joe Beckwith Day in the city of Auburn. Auburn University followed that weekend celebrating its own Joe Beckwith Day at Plainsman Park, where he was once the starting pitcher in the stadium’s first-ever night game under the lights in the 1970’s.