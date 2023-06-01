Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John Cohen’s minutes-long interview during Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show was quick to address the elephant — or rather, the camel — in the room.

The Auburn athletics director, who also serves as the chairman of this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee, saw a victory for the program in his athletic department. The Tigers claimed a regional bid for the second-straight season, being named the No. 13 overall seed in this year’s tournament. It marked a first for the program, but the Tigers were an outlier, in some sense, being one of two members of the 16-team host field to not also have a top-16 RPI.

RPI, which stands for Ratings Power Index, plays a significant role in how the committee seeds the field of 64, and particularly so the 16 teams which garner hosting bids. Along with Auburn, which was No. 19 in RPI, Oklahoma State and its 17th-ranked RPI got hosting opportunities. Their blessings came at the misfortunes of Campbell and Dallas Baptist, which were at No. 14 and No. 16, respectively, in RPI and did not land a regional.

ESPN’s Matt Schick asked Cohen what happened when it came to leaving the Camels out of hosting. It’s a team that Cohen said “got a ton of consideration” as a host site, as well as adding that he had to recuse himself from any deliberation when it came to comparing the Camels or anyone else to the program that’s part of his athletic department.

“Just to pick a little bit, probably if you look at the amount of 150 and below (RPI teams) they might have played,” Cohen said of Campbell. “And again, some of that, maybe a majority of that is scheduling that they don’t do. It’s maybe done by the conference, and that’s the case with many of these schools. You look at the scheduling and you ask yourself, ‘What can the school control? What can the coach control from a scheduling standpoint and what is given to them in terms of a league schedule?’”

The decision to leave out Campbell was one of many that prompted a good bit of conversation about RPI and the selection process during Cohen’s sit-down, in what is his final year on the selection committee. He didn’t hold back in saying he thinks change needs to occur in the future.

“There needs to be some groupthink and some experts, statistical experts, to come in and help us kind of recreate this thing,” Cohen said. “I think basketball’s done a great job of changing their RPI, moving it to the NET, and moving it in a different direction.”

Nineteen of the teams in this year’s tournament field were outside of the RPI’s top 64, with Georgia (No. 42), Louisville (No. 43), Kansas State (No. 46) and Virginia Tech (No. 48) being the first four teams out.

Cohen didn’t get incredibly specific in what he hoped to see change. He mentioned seeing regionality play a factor in rankings, and acknowledged the cancellation of late-season midweek contests for the sake of RPI as something that needs to be addressed “really quickly.” Simultaneously, he defended the field he and his committee selected for this spring.

“We currently have an RPI,” Cohen said. “It’s an RPI structure that we have, and we can’t move the goalpost here midstream. Because so many of these coaches in this field, guys, did a great job with the parameters that are given with RPI currently of scheduling very, very well, so we couldn’t move the goalpost.

“But I think in the future, you’re right. I think there’s some things that can be done and will be done by the Division I Baseball Committee.”