Johni Broome, Auburn frontcourt tasked with containing another talented SEC big man

Following Auburn’s win against Florida last month, Johni Broome said he’d been waiting for his matchup with Colin Castleton, the Gators’ talented, high-scoring center.

Now he faces another sizable challenge: 6-foot-10 LSU big man KJ Williams.

No. 16 Auburn takes on LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge, with the battle between Broome and Williams playing a key role down low.

“It just spreads the floor and puts a unique challenge on your defense,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said of Williams on Tuesday. “It won’t be any more of a challenge on Johni or Dylan (Cardwell), who are both really good perimeter defenders.

“But it’ll just make all the things they do offensively, and their spacing, just so much better — because you have to guard him on the perimeter.”

It’s another in a long line of challenges facing Broome and the Auburn big men. They fared well against Castleton, effectively clamping him down as he finished with six points and shot 16.7% from the field.

On the horizon there’s Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins, among others.

But Wednesday’s problem is Williams, situated much like Broome in that he transferred into the SEC from the Ohio Valley this year, following LSU coach Matt McMahon from Murray State to Baton Rouge. And though Broome will be tasked with guarding Williams, the duo operate much differently when their teams have the ball.

Williams is averaging the third-most points per game (18) in the conference, behind only Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV. He scores at a high rate — far higher than any other player listed at 6-foot-10 or larger.

Williams finds himself in small company as far as SEC scoring threats go. He’s one of only four qualifying scorers to have a top-20 two-point, three-point and free throw shooting percentage this year, according to KenPom. He’s joined by Miller, Florida’s Will Richard and Missouri’s Kobe Brown in that regard, and he’s listed as at least an inch taller than all three.

“Johni and us, even if we switch, we better be more connected to him more so than the bigs we‘ve played in the past because most haven’t been able to shoot from the arc, especially at a clip like he’s shooting 44 to 45 (percent) from three,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said. “And they are really looking for him to shoot late in the clock, so pin him down and be more sticking to him. If we don’t let him hit three or four threes, then we should be fine.”

Broome has had some explosive offensive performances this year, logging 15-plus points in five of his 16 games. He’s more of a standard center, though, in that the bulk of his points come inside the arc. He’s one of three SEC players to average more than 10 two-point attempts per game this season, according to CBB Analytics, and he’s top-two in the league in points in the paint per game (10).

It’s a matchup of opposite styles of centers, but it’s a matchup that has something a lot of first-year SEC players wouldn’t have: history.

The two faced off more than once in their careers at Murray State and Morehead State. Williams and Broome played each other four times in two years, with Williams’ Racers squads holding a 3-1 advantage.

Williams did his part to make that happen. He was a career 53.6% shooter in games against Morehead State in which Broome played. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 points per contest.

But Broome had some big outings, too, including his last in which he dropped a career-high 32 points. The now-Auburn big man actually out-performed Williams in terms of averages. He shot 55.7% against the Racers while averaging 19 points, 10.3 rebounds and four blocks.

Pearl said ahead of Auburn’s win against Mississippi State that he didn’t think Broome was recognized as one of the best centers in the conference. But if Broome can handle Williams in the way he did Castleton earlier this season, it might vault his name further up in the conversation.