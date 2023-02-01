Johni Broome helps prevent series sweep, Auburn handles Georgia for win in rematch

The last time Auburn faced off with the Georgia Bulldogs, Johni Broome went off. And nearly a month later, Broome again got going against Georgia — but so did his teammates.

It was Broome who led No. 25 Auburn in scoring on Wednesday night, with 19 points and 18 rebounds, but Allen Flanigan and Wendell Green Jr. had 22 and 18 of their own to help down the Bulldogs 94-73 at Neville Arena.

After logging a team-high 22 points and 12 boards in Auburn’s loss to Georgia nearly a month ago, he also matched it with Wednesday’s 19, logging the third-most of his Auburn career.

Broome’s 19-point night was only bested by his last performance against Georgia and a 27-point day at South Carolina. His 8-of-11 shooting performance was also his third-best as a Tiger and his best in Southeastern Conference play.

Flanigan’s 22 points were both a team high and season high. It was his first 20-point game since the 2020-21 season, prior to his achilles injury last year. It was also his sixth game against SEC foes where he scored in double figures this season.

The 18-point night from Green also provided his most efficient scoring line, shooting 6 of 11 from the field, since the Tigers beat then-No. 13 Arkansas 72-59.

Former Georgia Bulldog KD Johnson was Auburn’s only other double-digit scorer, logging 13 points for his second-consecutive game with 10 or more points.

An impressive first-half run allowed the Tigers to effectively work on cruise control for the final 20 minutes. They went on a 17-0 run and out-scored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Georgia’s duo of Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts — which combined for 43 points in the series’ first matchup — were kept much quieter on the Plains. They combined for 17 points, logging 10 and seven respectively, while shooting a combined 3 of 11.