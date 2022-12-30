Johni Broome solidifies standout status in clamping UF's Colin Castleton

As the questions came, Johni Broome’s brow unfurrowed and his mouth rested somewhere between a grin and a smile for the ensuing six minutes.

He was asked if he’d heard his coach’s comments about Florida’s Colin Castleton. He was asked about his late go-ahead dunk. He was asked about the environment. And most notably, he was asked how he did stop the Gators’ high-scoring big man.

A Plant City, Fla., native, Broome took the floor Wednesday at Neville Arena against his home-state Florida Gators and helped No. 20 Auburn open conference play with a 61-58 win. He was one of its biggest — if not the biggest — components in defeating Florida, the team he decided against joining this offseason in transferring from Morehead State to the Plains.

Broome’s 14 points were tied for a game-high. He added 11 rebounds for his second double-double as a Tiger, and he led his team in assists with four, which was also tied for a game high. He also put the clamps on Castleton, Florida’s leading scorer and a pest to the Tigers in recent contests.

“Coming into the game, coming into Auburn, those are one of the games you had circled on the calendar,” Broome said. “Good matchup. He’s a good player, but the main goal of the gameplan was to stop him. And as you can see, 1-for-6.”

Ahead of Wednesday, Castleton was averaging 15.8 points per contest, and he was coming off a 22-point effort in a loss to Oklahoma. He had managed similar numbers against Auburn on more than one occasion. He was a career 48.4% shooter in three previous matchups against the Tigers, averaging 16 points. His past two games against Auburn saw him post 22 and 19 points, respectively, including a double-double in the first of those two.

“We had the National Defensive Player of the Year last year, and we couldn’t stop him,” Bruce Pearl said of Castleton on Tuesday. “He’s a focal point for what they do. They’ve got some shooters to make it difficult to double-team him. But we’ve got some inside players as well.

“Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell are really good players, really good defenders. That’s going to be a huge matchup.”

Castleton was held to six points, and that was on 1-of-6 shooting. His only performance in his five-year career that has mirrored what occurred against Auburn came this season against West Virginia, when he had the same shooting percentage with fewer points (3).

The last time Castleton shot worse from the field than he did Wednesday and scored six or fewer points was when he was still at Michigan, going 0-of-2 and tallying six points in a win against Presbyterian in 2019.

“I think Johni responded,” Pearl said Wednesday. “Keep in mind that against the National Defensive Player of the Year (last season), especially at Florida, (Castleton) scored pretty well. And, obviously, tonight he didn’t against Johni and Dylan.

“I’m glad Johni took that personally. I’m glad he did, that’s what players should (do). I love it. I mean, I’m on him, and I ain’t getting off him. He’s gotten a lot better, his energy, his effectiveness.”

Prior to Wednesday, Broome had already demonstrated his value to Auburn. He leads the team in blocks and rebounds. He’s its second-leading scorer, and he’s top three among Tigers in steals, too. The performance against Castleton was, for perhaps the layman fan, a hard launch of Broome’s status in the Southeastern Conference. With a closer look, though, it was more so an exclamation point of his belonging.

Broome is a top-20 scorer among his SEC counterparts, and he’s No. 6 among SEC shooters who qualify in field goal percentage. He’s a top-five rebounder, and a top-two shot blocker as well. And as conference play continues, it sounds like Castleton isn’t the last matchup the Auburn big man has circled on his calendar.

“Going toe-to-toe with Castleton, it’s a fun matchup,” Broome said. “One that I’ve been waiting on — there’s a couple more people.”