As Auburn gymnastics representatives compete against some of the nation’s top talents, future Tiger commit Katelyn Jong shined in spots and stands in the top 10 in the all-around at the U.S. Championship.

The competition continues Sunday in San Jose. Jong on Friday finished with the night’s fifth-best score on bars, beating out some of the NCAA’s top stars in the event in the process.

Meanwhile, Suni Lee fell on beam, marking a disappointing bump in the road for her in her comeback to elite competition. Jong stands in ninth place in the all-around, while her fellow class of 2024 Auburn commit Marissa Neal is in a tie for 18th.

Both Jong and Neal are set to debut for Auburn in January 2025 and both are rated as four-star prospects by College Gym News.

Friday’s start list was highlighted by Olympic champions like Lee and the legendary Simone Biles, and littered with top contenders for Team USA roster spots at the 2024 Olympics and the 2023 World Championships later this fall. After the first night, Biles leads the all-around while Shilese Jones follows in second and Skye Blakely is third. Florida Gator All-American Leanne Wong is in fourth ahead of fifth-place UCLA star Jordan Chiles.

Jong in the second rotation threw down with Wong, an NCAA silver medalist. Jong and Wong were in the same rotation on bars, competing one after the other, and the younger Jong topped Wong with a 14.050 on bars compared to a 14.000.

Jong previously tied Wong on bars at the U.S. Classic earlier this month, proving she’s capable of competing with some of the country’s best gymnasts. Jong’s score on bars Friday also topped that of Oregon State superstar Jade Carey, one of Lee’s Team USA teammates at the Tokyo Olympics.

Carey struggled in the event but Wong threw down quite a clean routine: Jong just bested her heads-up.

Jong stood in the top five in the all-around through two rotations but her own fall on beam took her down a notch.

Lee only competed on beam and vault, and on vault she only threw a conservative Yurchenko full — a vault with low difficulty and low risk. Lee returned to elite competition at the U.S. Classic earlier this month after a kidney issue derailed her sophomore season at Auburn. After five months out of competition, she returned to compete vault and beam at the U.S. Classic, hitting her routine on beam.

Friday, she fell off the beam during her triple series. She still finished fifth on beam with a 13.650 but was visibly frustrated leaving the floor as seen on NBC’s broadcast on Peacock.

During the broadcast, analyst John Roethlisberger reported that Lee’s coach Jess Graba said Lee’s endurance wasn’t where they wanted it to be to compete in the all-around Friday. Graba was quoted as saying you can cram for a test, “but you can’t cram for stamina.”

Roethlisberger said they were hoping to be back in the all-around at the selection camp later this fall for the World Championships starting Sept. 30.

Scores from Friday will be added to each gymnast’s scores Sunday to make the U.S. Championship’s final standings and crown national champions. For Lee, she has her chance to bounce back on Sunday while Jong and Neal have more chances to compete with some of the top stars in the elite world — and some of the top stars at the NCAA, including Wong, Carey and Chiles.