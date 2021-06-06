 Skip to main content
JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence commits to Auburn
AU FOOTBALL

JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence commits to Auburn

Auburn Spring Football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin watches the action during the A-Day spring NCAA college football game on April 17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Auburn Tigers have added yet another experienced cornerback among their options in the secondary.

Former Hutchinson Community College cornerback Roterius Torrence committed to Auburn on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Torrence had committed to Tennessee in late May before decommitting from the Volunteers last month.

“I’m COMING HOME !!” the Bessemer native wrote in part on social media.

A former standout at Bessemer City, Torrence came to Hutchinson in the class of 2019. He appeared in three games and had five tackles as a true freshman in 2019 before taking on a much bigger role this spring for the Blue Dragons.

Torrence played in all eight games for Hutchinson this spring and recorded 23 tackles, six pass break-ups, three tackles for loss and one interception and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference. Torrence had three tackles and an interception in the Blue Dragons’ 29-27 victory over Snow College in Saturday’s NJCAA championship game.

Torrence becomes Auburn’s 10th transfer portal addition in preparation for the 2021 season. He’s the fourth defensive back addition alongside Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller.

