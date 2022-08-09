JUCO transfer Keionte Scott making instant impact in Auburn secondary

It’s been less than a week, but Keionte Scott appears settled into the Auburn secondary.

Scott didn’t get to practice with Auburn in the spring. He didn’t even get to work out with the team in summer. Instead, he arrived on campus on Aug. 3 — a day before Auburn’s fall camp started.

But according to those around the program, the junior college product is already standing out.

After the first day of camp, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said Scott grabbed an interception in his first practice. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Tuesday that Scott has “shown up and made an immediate impact.” And safety Donovan Kaufman said his new teammate “makes plays every day.”

“He’s a baller,” Kaufman said Tuesday. “You can tell that he came in with the intention of 'I'm about to play. I'll make sure that I'll play.' I love it. I love his game. And then he wants to learn. He'll come ask 'What do I need to do with this? How do I do this?' Knowing that somebody wants to get better, it makes it easier for you to try to help them.”

Scott came to Auburn after two seasons at Snow College in Utah, a prominent JUCO program in which the defensive back made his presence felt during a 2021 season that saw his squad finish the year with a loss to Hutchinson Community College in NJCAA Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas.

That year, Scott played in only six games, but he managed 5.5 tackles for loss to go with three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He chose Auburn over a final five that included Oregon, Tennessee, Miami and BYU, and wound up with more than 20 Power-Five offers out of JUCO.

Scott is part of a defensive back group that Harsin said he’s had “zero complaints” about as of Tuesday.

“They have elevated their game from what I’ve seen and their training habits from what I’ve seen so far,” Harsin said. “We’ll find out the consistency because that’s really what you look for in that group through camp, but overall, I have been pleased with the secondary.”

Auburn’s secondary is replacing multiple standouts from last year’s defense, including safeties Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten, as well as Tennessee Titans second-round draft pick Roger McCreary, all of whom were among Auburn’s leading tackles in 2021.

But while Auburn brings in Scott to help fill the holes, it also brought in others to do the same, some of whom have also caught eyes.

According to Kaufman, Oregon transfer DJ James has stepped up. But so have several freshmen, including both JD Rhym and Austin Ausberry. As the season progresses, Kaufman hopes to see those new faces come into bigger roles off the field, too.

For now, Donovan Kaumfan, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson are “really the main guys” when it comes to leadership in Auburn’s secondary. He’s sure, though, even hopeful “the young guys will step up.”

“Because that's what we want,” Kaufman said. “We want other guys to step up.”