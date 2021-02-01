Junior college linebacker Joko Willis commits to Auburn

The Auburn coaching staff added another recruit for the class of 2021 Monday, as inside linebacker Joko Willis has committed to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Willis chose Auburn over offers from five other schools, including Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Willis comes from the junior college ranks at Independence Community College, making him the third Auburn player to come from Independence in the last year following defensive tackle Marquis Burks and cornerback Kamal Hadden.

Willis was previously at Troup County High School, where he was a teammate of Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

Willis is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite rating. Per the same metrics, he is the sixth-best junior college recruit from Georgia and the second-best inside linebacker recruit at that level.

Willis did not play in 2020, as there was no junior college season due to the pandemic.

Willis stands as Bryan Harsin’s third commitment for the class of 2021 along with Northwestern defensive end transfer Eku Leota and offensive tackle Colby Smith. Willis would be the Tigers’ first linebacker signee in the Class of 2021, as Auburn didn’t sign anyone at the position in December.

Willis became Auburn’s second commitment on Monday after 2022 quarterback Holden Geriner committed earlier that morning.