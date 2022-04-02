‘Just amazing’: Suni Lee bounces back with 10 on beam, helps send Auburn to nationals

The arena came unglued again.

Suni Lee did it again.

Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, sensational under pressure in the most pivotal of moments, and the Auburn fans in Neville Arena erupted in ovation for their freshman phenom.

The Olympic champion will have her chance to become an NCAA champion.

Lee’s big bounce-back on beam was crucial for Auburn’s comeback Saturday at the NCAA Regional final — coming moments after she kicked the low bar in the first rotation for a major deduction. Two of four teams advanced out of the regional final to nationals, and after the first rotation on bars, Auburn was dead last on the scoreboard.

But something happened on the way from bars to beam:

The Tigers started becoming more like themselves, head coach Jeff Graba said.

And for Lee, to become more like herself has meant to become simply incredible.

Lee after her 9.725 on bars surged back to score a perfect 10 on beam and a 9.950 on floor. By the time she threw her 9.875 on vault, Auburn had punched its ticket to nationals.

Florida won the meet but Auburn only needed to out-pace Kentucky and Denver to advance. Kentucky came out swinging: After topping Auburn’s score in the regional semifinal on Thursday, Kentucky scored big on vault to start the meet while Auburn struggled on bars, putting Auburn in a hole one quarter of the way through the final.

But Auburn bounced back, and Lee bounced back — surging ahead of Kentucky in the second rotation with clutch performance after clutch performance under pressure on beam.

“I just felt like she was ready to redeem herself,” Auburn senior Derrian Gobourne said of Lee. “She wasn’t going to carry that with her. She was like, ‘OK, moving on, I’m going to show you who Suni really is.’ And I’m super proud of her for bouncing back like that.”

Lee scored her fifth 10 at Auburn. Coming into the season, Auburn as a program had recorded five perfect 10s in its history. Lee has doubled the tally.

Lee and the rest of her teammates will compete at the NCAA Championship semifinal meet April 14 in Fort Worth, Texas, with a chance to advance to the national championship final as a team and to throw championship scores in the individual medalist competitions.

As an all-arounder, Lee is likely to compete in every event at nationals.

If she hits a 10 in the semifinals, she’ll be a national champion.

“I knew she had the fight in her,” Auburn’s fifth-year senior Drew Watson said. “I’m really proud of her and the way that she’s been able to manage and hold herself, because I feel like there’s so many things that she has to deal with that none of us even realize or know. So I think that’s just amazing, that she’s able to just week after week after week, constantly show up and show out. It’s really impressive.”

Lee, the Olympic all-around gold medalist, is placed under a microscope in a way unlike any of her teammates — or any college gymnast who came through before new name, image and likeness rules passed in the NCAA last July opened the door for her and her Team USA teammates to join college teams. An ESPN article published last month put Lee’s personal struggles with fame on blast, saying she struggles with “imposter syndrome” and self-doubt.

Saturday, instead of crumbling when she kicked the bar, Lee went right back to being herself.

“I know she’s frustrated. It’s hard to get you guys, to get anybody to understand, the pressure she’s under,” Graba said, after a pause during the post-meet press conference. “To me, we’re at a point now where I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with her and how she’s been able to handle it,” he went on.

“The bar thing is a hiccup. The other stuff she’s dealing with — it’s just amazing. I’m really proud of her. And I’m proud of her teammates because they protect her, they step in. That’s what teams do. She feels safe, that she can make mistakes.”

Together, that Auburn Tiger team is going to nationals.

Through her performances in the regional semifinals, Lee entered Saturday having clinched a spot for herself at nationals as an individual qualifier at least.

But she didn’t want to go by herself: She wanted all her teammates with her.

After another incredible performance in Neville Arena, they’re all on their way.

