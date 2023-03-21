Cam Newton came to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday with plenty to prove to NFL teams — but that wasn’t his only goal.

In the eyes of Newton’s brother, Caylin Newton, Tuesday’s appearance was a selfless move.

“Honestly, this was him showing love to me,” Caylin said. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. This was just to show love to his little brother and to share this moment with me.”

The elder Newton, who declined to speak to the media, participated in Auburn’s Pro Day at the Woltosz Football Performance Center, throwing to his brother and a handful of pass catchers. Those receivers were among a 15-player contingent that fully participated in the event.

Cam and Auburn both announced he’d be throwing Monday night. If his homecoming drew up any additional interest from NFL teams, that spotlight was in turn shared with those 15 younger players.

An Auburn legend, 13 years removed from one of the best seasons in program history, Cam threw 35 passes Tuesday, five of which went down as incompletions and one was observed to be a drop. Nineteen of Newton’s 35 passes were charted as easily catchable by the Opelika-Auburn News.

In spite of Cam’s return being highlighted by an NFL comeback bid, it’s clear both his brother and other participants were impacted by his presence.

“He came to show his ability, show he still has it, but I think for him this was a selfless act,” Caylin said. “But to (also) show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

Caylin, who spent the 2022 season as a graduate transfer at William & Mary, said with a grin he’d known “for awhile” that his brother would be throwing to him at Auburn’s Pro Day. He pitched the idea to Cam himself.

“I was like, ‘Man, let’s do something that hasn’t been done before,’” Caylin said. “‘Let’s do things the right way. Let’s cap off our Auburn journey.’ He’s graduated from here. I’ve graduated from here. It’s nothing like being back and sharing this moment with him.”

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance, per an Auburn spokesperson, as were a handful of Canadian Football League teams, to witness Cam and a handful of Auburn prospects who appear to be high-level selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

“Cam brings his juice like he always does, you know, to be better,” Tank Bigsby said. “It was fun, just seeing Cam say 'play the music' then get krunk and stuff like that. But it was a day to come out and grind and get better.

“At the end of the day, he (Cam) brought energy, everybody brought energy, it was good. It was just that Auburn energy that I felt my freshman year, and the reason I came (here).”

After being selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cam spent 11 consecutive seasons, 10 of which were spent with Carolina. He spent one season, 2020, as a New England Patriot. He last played in an NFL game Jan. 9, 2022.

Cam’s lone season on the Plains vaulted him to stardom and a status that cemented him as Carolina’s choice at No. 1. He combined for 4,327 yards through both the air and ground while scoring 50 total touchdowns en route to a National Championship and Heisman Trophy.

“He's basically the reason why this generation comes to Auburn, because of him,” defensive lineman Colby Wooden said. “So, it's cool to see somebody of his stature come back and just be Cam.”