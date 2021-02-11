‘Just be Derrian’: Auburn’s high-flying Gobourne returned from lockdown more focused than ever

But she was with her mom. And her brother, Derric Gobourne, came up from Florida. A showman just like Derrian who works in music and theater, his own projects were stopped during the summer so he bubbled up with them. They’ve always been best friends, Tikisha said, and they were able to catch up. They worked on the choreography for her routines. It was the most time they’d been able to spend together since before she went to Auburn.

And it was the most time she’s had to herself, to reflect and refocus before the pandemic plan was put into place at Auburn and she was able to go back.

“When it was time for her to go back to school, she was just so excited to get back to the gym,” Tikisha said. “She’s always loved the sport, but I think she had a different love for the sport when she went back, because she didn’t know if she was going to be able to do it again. And she was just so happy to be able to go back out there and do gymnastics.

“She was just like, ‘I didn’t realize I was going to miss it that much.’”

Last Friday, Derrian broke out of her pre-performance focus to go celebrate with a teammate. Cassie Stevens had just laid down a strong 9.900 on floor ahead of her, and with a high-five or hug, Derrian wanted to congratulate her.