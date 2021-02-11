‘Just be Derrian’: Auburn’s high-flying Gobourne returned from lockdown more focused than ever

Derrian Gobourne keeps it simple when she’s getting in the zone in the moments before her performance.
Between deep breaths and under bright lights, Auburn’s star junior gymnast tries not to overthink things before she steps into the spotlight.
“Just be Derrian,” she likes to tell herself.
Now, after a topsy-turvy 2020, and after seeing the sports world fall apart then rebuild itself in the middle of her career, she’s more sure of what that means than ever before.
The 2019 NCAA champion on vault saw her 2020 postseason cut short last spring as COVID-19 first swept across the country, but she’s built her momentum back this year — and last Friday laid down a stellar 9.975 performance on floor which one judge awarded a perfect 10.
‘The Queen’ is back to compete for the throne again.
And according to those closest to her, she is just as focused as ever, and just as at peace as ever, even after losing it all and having to earn it all back.
“That time alone, she went through a really huge transformation,” her mother Tikisha Gobourne said, thinking back to last summer.
Derrian won the meet title on floor last Friday, marking the eighth floor win of her career. She fashioned a crown over her head with her hands during her signature celebration, which goes with her nickname. She has another floor routine in her arsenal with an upgrade to throw, and, with either, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba says she is capable of scoring a perfect 10 and capable of competing with anybody in the country.
She’s been stellar, but her return to this level hasn’t come without adversity after all her momentum was cut off last March. Her training was suddenly stopped, she was isolated from her equipment, and for a performer who loves the spotlight, the spotlight suddenly flickered out. “I think quarantine was tough on her, just like it was tough on everybody — but, you can imagine, Derrian’s a people person,” Graba put it.
But sometime in lockdown, between all the heartache and all the longing to get back, something happened: The athlete who tells herself to “just be Derrian” learned a little bit more about who Derrian is.
“She has gone through a huge spiritual growth,” Tikisha explained. “She got a chance to kind of get to know herself. She did a lot of self-reflection. She did a lot of self-love. And the person that I see her as now, I’m impressed. She’s mine, but the Derrian that I see now, she’s just so much more confident, she loves herself beyond belief.
“Even though she’s a people person, she needed that time to self-reflect and to just get to kind of know herself and to grow spiritually as a person and that’s really what she did.”
Derrian spent the summer with Tikisha in the Atlanta area. She lives in the dorms on campus, which were closed up until August, so she couldn’t even be in Auburn and “it was killing her,” Tikisha said.
But she was with her mom. And her brother, Derric Gobourne, came up from Florida. A showman just like Derrian who works in music and theater, his own projects were stopped during the summer so he bubbled up with them. They’ve always been best friends, Tikisha said, and they were able to catch up. They worked on the choreography for her routines. It was the most time they’d been able to spend together since before she went to Auburn.
And it was the most time she’s had to herself, to reflect and refocus before the pandemic plan was put into place at Auburn and she was able to go back.
“When it was time for her to go back to school, she was just so excited to get back to the gym,” Tikisha said. “She’s always loved the sport, but I think she had a different love for the sport when she went back, because she didn’t know if she was going to be able to do it again. And she was just so happy to be able to go back out there and do gymnastics.
“She was just like, ‘I didn’t realize I was going to miss it that much.’”
Last Friday, Derrian broke out of her pre-performance focus to go celebrate with a teammate. Cassie Stevens had just laid down a strong 9.900 on floor ahead of her, and with a high-five or hug, Derrian wanted to congratulate her.
She ran up and Stevens told her, “I’m just setting you up.”
It was time for her to be her again.
“What I’ve been telling myself is, I just want to be Derrian,” Derrian said this week as the team prepared for another meet against Missouri. “I don’t like to put extra pressure on myself. I feel like if I’m the best Derrian, that helps everybody out. Just perform to my best, try to be better than I was that last week, and I just feel like it helps everyone else.
“I don’t like to put too much pressure on myself. I don’t want to try to overdo something. I see that when I’m just Derrian and I’m just authentic and I just do what I do, things tend to work out. That’s really just my goal for the rest of this season: Not try to be someone I’m not. Just be Derrian.”
Auburn’s season continues Friday night with a meet at Missouri set to start at 8 p.m. The meet will be televised on SEC Network. Auburn has four meets left in its regular season before the SEC meet kicks off the postseason on March 20.
After Missouri, Auburn will be at home against Georgia on Feb. 19, then on the road at Florida on Feb. 26 and finally at home against Arkansas on March 5.
“Just this amazing opportunity — I don’t want to take anything for granted,” Derrian said. “So I’m going to keep going, I’m going to keep pushing, no matter what.”