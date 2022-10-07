‘Just catch the ball and kick it’: Chapman continues line of Australian kickers keeping it simple

Oscar Chapman’s entrance to the United States was a mess.

The Auburn punter — who arrived from his native Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic — had difficulties obtaining his passport. After finally securing it and traveling 27 hours from his hometown of Adelaide to east Alabama, he was locked away for two weeks, quarantined in special dorms on Auburn’s campus. Then it was straight from quarantine into his first fall camp with the Auburn football program, working out alongside strangers in a town he’d been in for weeks but barely knew.

“I’m spending five days acclimating, or whatever it was, and I don’t know anyone,” Chapman said. “It was overwhelming. … It was just that first month, I was like ‘What is going on here?’”

It didn’t take much longer to settle in. Through practices and team meetings, Chapman quickly got to know his new team and home during the fall camp of 2020. Toward the end of that first fall camp, he settled in even more, training with his countrymen Arryn Siposs and Max Duffy.

Where Chapman was on his way into college, Siposs and Duffy were on their way out. The former had been Auburn’s punter the past two seasons, and at the time, was in the midst of his first NFL opportunity with the Detroit Lions. Duffy, who had won the Ray Guy Award in 2019 — annually presented to the nation’s best college punter — was getting set for his third and final year as Kentucky’s punter. All three were in different spots in their careers, but they were training together as a result of the same thing.

Prokick Australia, which began in 2007 “to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/NFL level,” according to its website, has become a factory for kickers and punters in the United States.

Currently, there are six Australians punting or kicking in the National Football League, with several more doing so in the college ranks, largely because of Prokick — the same program Chapman, Siposs and Duffy all went through.

Chapman is quick to rattle off the landing spots of former training mates. Iowa’s Tory Taylor went through the program with Chapman. Jeremy Crawshaw’s at Florida. Jesse Mirco’s at Ohio State. Andrew Stokes is at South Florida. Even Chapman’s opponent this week, Georgia, has a Prokick alumnus punting for it in Brett Thorson.

“You can think of a lot of guys and I’ve probably trained with them at some point,” Chapman said.

The program paves opportunities for former Aussie rules football players abroad, and with everyone of them entering a new country, new culture and new sport, sometimes amidst a mess, it inadvertently creates a community for the footy players-turned-punters.

“It’s very unique in the sense that some people are lucky enough over here to maybe go to a high school where you might get three or four guys, five guys play Division I all over the country, and you keep in contact with them,” Duffy said. “But you know, we’ve got 80. Like, we literally have group chats with 20-plus people in it, at all different schools. … It’s great connections to have in terms of working out and just making you feel a little bit more at home.”

Duffy’s route to Prokick was much like Siposs’, having been cut from the Australian Football League before winding up at the program in Melbourne. He discovered the program after a trip to Los Angeles in 2015 with a friend who was also a recent AFL cut, Jacob Ballard.

The duo took in a game between UCLA and Cal at the Rose Bowl, watching two eventual first-round quarterbacks in Josh Rosen and Jared Goff go at it.

“We didn’t know anything about that,” Duffy said. “We just wanted to book a team to see while we were in LA.”

The punters were decent, Duffy remembers, but he wondered — How hard is it to kick that football?

“One of my best friends does it at Ole Miss,” Ballard told Duffy during the game.

“Really?” Duffy replied. “That’s the team from The Blind Side movie, right?”

That friend was Will Gleeson, who punted for four years at Ole Miss. His brother, Tim Gleeson, was also a punter at Wyoming. Both went through Prokick, and after Ballard put Will and Duffy in touch, a conversation was enough to sell the latter on the program.

From there, Duffy packed his belongings and ventured from his hometown of Perth, on Australia’s west coast, to Melbourne — “It’s like moving from California to New York,” he said.

He spent all the money he’d saved from his time in the AFL to make the move and go through Prokick.

“It’s definitely a risk everyone takes,” Duffy said. “The track record suggests that you will definitely get an opportunity, but nothing’s ever guaranteed when you sign up, and you don’t know if you’re going to Alabama or or Youngstown State.”

The risk paid off Duffy, who raked in a national award and has had professional opportunities in both the NFL and USFL. It paid off for Siposs, too, as he’s punting for the Philadelphia Eagles.

And to this point, it’s paid off for Chapman, who’s one of the top punters in the SEC and the country this year, with a top-10 total nationally in net punt yards and only two of his 19 punts have been returned for minus-2 yards to this point.

Upon first meeting Chapman two years ago, Duffy remembers Auburn’s then-newest punter being “like I would have been when I first started.”

“Nervous,” Duffy said. “Unsure what you should do. Unsure what you can get away with, what you can’t, what’s going to be expected of you.”

The trio of Chapman, Duffy and Siposs sat down at the time, “probably over lunch, or maybe a beer or something like that,” Duffy recalled, and talked expectations. What’s to expect from SEC football? What are different crowds like? What can you expect from the facilities? How do you handle it all?

The biggest thing Chapman took from those conversations was simple: Don’t overthink it.

“Just catch the ball and kick it,” Chapman said. “Everything will come to you. Everything’s kind of second nature — as soon as that ball’s snapped at me, just kind of forget everything and just do your job. I took that with me and work really hard during the week with my fundamentals, and then game time, just forget it all and just do it. That’s helped me so far.”

Any success in-season, amid catching the ball and kicking, has “nothing to do with the season,” Duffy said. What matters is the eight months between games and how it’s spent preparing.

“By (the season’s start), what’s done is done,” Duffy said. “I feel like January to August is the test, and then in September, you get all your results back from the test and you get to see how well you’ve done.”

There’s no need to get too bogged down in the results or the rewards either, according to Duffy. At least when you’re in it, because the former Ray Guy Award winner is still keeping score. Sort of.

“We’ve lost the last two Ray Guys to Americans. No offense,” Duffy says to his American interviewer. “We’re trying to get it back. So hopefully one of them can take it out.”