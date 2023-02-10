Suni Lee had to go get a look for herself.

Lee, an Olympic medalist and NCAA Champion — the same Auburn gymnast who has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages — had to take a walk outside Neville Arena before her team’s meet Friday and see what all the hype was about. Along with teammate Sara Hubbard, she got a glimpse at the lengths of tents stretching Auburn’s campus.

It’s Pearlville. It’s the Peacock Woodstock. And regardless of your preferred name of choice, the fans camping outside Neville Arena on a weekend that includes College GameDay, the No. 1 team in women’s college basketball, and a potentially all-time Iron Bowl of basketball matchup arrived in force for the meet between No. 5 Auburn and No. 9 LSU on Friday night.

Auburn’s gymnasts took notice.

“It's just crazy to see all the tents and everybody's sitting outside in the cold, waiting in line to watch gymnastics," Lee said, "which is honestly a really cool feeling because I feel like gymnastics was never really that popular."

A sellout crowd of 9,121 filled Neville Arena to capacity and saw the home Tigers best the visitors 197.750 to 197.500, notching a season-high score. They witnessed Lee’s first 10 on bars on the Plains, as well as a team effort on floor that sealed the best score of the year. Auburn posted a meet-best rotation with a 49.650 on floor, and Lee and Derrian Gobourne closed out with a 9.975 each.

“It was really special, and with this being my last year, I always just try to take in everything, and this night was just so special,” Gobourne said. “because I feel like this was kind of like the last big, big meet that we'll have, and so I really just tried to take it all in and just have so much fun.”

“It's always so special having all that energy and knowing that it's for us it's just it's crazy.”

Auburn coach Jeff Graba also took notice, pointing out that going into floor amid a tight meet at Neville Arena “is always amazing.”

“And I'm not the one doing gymnastics,” the 54-year-old Graba said. “I might be able to do some stuff with this much energy behind me. It's just amazing. The they're into it. They're knowledgeable.”

Graba said he was impressed with how fans demonstrated that knowledge — “They knew what was good. They knew what wasn't good.”

“They were loud and involved, and it just sort of crescendoed in the last rotation,” Graba said. “It was a blast. We don't do this without them.”