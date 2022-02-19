‘Just didn’t work out’: Last play comes up empty, No. 2 Auburn falls at Florida again

Wendell Green ran into a logjam. As the clock ticked down in the precarious final seconds in Gainesville, and as Walker Kessler struggled to push his way to the basket, Green was forced to leap and heave an impossible pass to the basket.

It bounced off a Gator, fell harmlessly away, and Auburn saw the court stormed again.

Florida upset No. 2 Auburn 63-62 on Saturday after a fruitless final play for the Tigers in the last 10 seconds.

“If we complete that last play and Walker catches it and dunks it, then I look like a genius,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shook his head after the loss. Instead, Auburn’s scratching its head on its way back to the Plains.

Instead, Auburn fell to 24-3 on the season and 12-2 in the SEC. Auburn’s lead in the conference standings has been trimmed down to one game, and the Tigers have lost any margin for error they had in their quest for an outright regular-season SEC championship.