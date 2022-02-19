‘Just didn’t work out’: Last play comes up empty, No. 2 Auburn falls at Florida again

Wendell Green ran into a logjam. As the clock ticked down in the precarious final seconds in Gainesville, and as Walker Kessler struggled to push his way to the basket, Green was forced to leap and heave an impossible pass to the basket.
It bounced off a Gator, fell harmlessly away, and Auburn saw the court stormed again.
Florida upset No. 2 Auburn 63-62 on Saturday after a fruitless final play for the Tigers in the last 10 seconds.
“If we complete that last play and Walker catches it and dunks it, then I look like a genius,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shook his head after the loss. Instead, Auburn’s scratching its head on its way back to the Plains.
Instead, Auburn fell to 24-3 on the season and 12-2 in the SEC. Auburn’s lead in the conference standings has been trimmed down to one game, and the Tigers have lost any margin for error they had in their quest for an outright regular-season SEC championship.
Pearl said he actually thought Florida was going to push up on Green and Kessler on that final play. The thought was to get the ball to Kessler near the top of the key, then for Kessler to get the ball handed back to Green, and for Green to attack the basket to the hit the game-winning layup, draw a foul, or kick it out to an open shooter.
Pearl acquiesced that he “probably should have” called a timeout when he was Florida play back instead.
There’s a lot of things Auburn could’ve done differently.
Auburn never wins in Gainesville, anyway: The program is still seeking its first win at Florida since 1996. Auburn’s lost 14 straight games in Gainesville as a program.
Also going against Auburn: Florida shot the ball exceptionally well Saturday. Florida entered the game 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC in 3-point shooting, hitting only 30.1-percent of their 3-balls this season going into Saturday, and in the second half Florida went 7-of-13, for an extraordinary 53.8-percent clip.
Still Auburn could have won late, but the last play didn’t go Auburn’s way. To the ire of many fans watching, Jabari Smith didn’t touch the ball on the final play.
“The play was to get (Green) downhill. They covered it pretty well,” Smith said. “We got an attempt to get it to (Kessler), but it just didn’t work out.”
Smith was stellar in a second straight outing, scoring 28 points to near the 31 he scored in the last game against Vanderbilt, but he said after the Florida loss that the Tigers are now tasked with finding ways to start games better on the road. Auburn struggled early and never held a lead in the first half. Early in the second, Smith went off with a personal 8-0 to run put Auburn ahead for the first time, but Auburn couldn’t take complete control in a game reminiscent of the team’s loss at Arkansas.
A narrow one-point win at Missouri and a slim two-point win at Georgia probably also came to mind.
“We always end up trying to fight back,” Smith said. “But we got to figure out how to start better on the road. I feel like that will help us late.”
Outside Smith, KD Johnson scored 12 points and Kessler scored 11. Green scored five points and no one esle scored any more than two points.
“We’re best when everybody contributes, and we relied too much on Jabari tonight,” Pearl said. “Not that it wasn’t smart continuing to go to him, because he was able to make plays, but we’re best when everybody contributes. That wasn’t the case tonight.”
Auburn next plays Ole Miss next Wednesday at home. With four games left in the regular season, Auburn still controls its own destiny in the hunt for an outright SEC championship, but another loss will put the Tigers in peril of tumbling into a tie with second-place Kentucky and Tennessee.
After Ole Miss, Auburn plays at Tennessee then at Mississippi State before closing the regular season at home against South Carolina.