‘Just getting started’: Auburn freshman class shines at national finals

Sophia Groth held her trophy like a baby, looking down on it and smiling.

Under the shining gold NCAA medallion, on the glass inside the plaque, there were the words ‘2022 National Collegiate.’

Groth ran her finger across the bottom. ‘Fourth place team,’ it read.

“And next year it’s going to say ‘number one,’” she joked.

It was a light-hearted declaration just meant to draw a laugh, but the potential for Groth and her fellow freshmen is all too real: There on the floor of NCAA national meet last Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, after the confetti had fallen on Oklahoma and Auburn’s exceptional season had come to an end, every one of Groth’s young classmates walked off the floor with every intention of being back at the national meet again.

Only four freshmen competed in the all-around in the national final on Saturday: Auburn had two of them.

And despite its youth, Auburn was the only team at the final not to hand in a score under a 9.750 — meaning Auburn hit all 24 of its routines without any falls or steps out of bounds.

“Coming in as a freshman class, it was very special. I knew what my goals were and, like, right away you could tell the whole program was elevated,” Groth said.

Groth headlines that freshman signing class along with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. They both competed in the all-around at nationals. The only other freshmen all-arounders at Saturday’s national final were Florida’s Leanne Wong and Utah’s Grace McCallum — who have both competed for Team USA internationally like Lee.

Going back to Thursday’s national semifinal, only two more freshmen competed the all-around: Lee’s Team USA teammate Jade Carey now at Oregon State and Lilly Hudson from Alabama.

Carey competed as an individual qualifier. Eight teams in total made the trip to Fort Worth, and no other team besides Auburn competed more than one freshman in the all-around.

Auburn freshman Sara Hubbard also competed vault.

After the meet, Groth, Lee and Hubbard took a photo with Ananda Brown and Caroline Leonard — bringing together all five members from Auburn’s freshman signing class.

“I have learned so mucht his year, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Leonard posted on Instagram after the meet. “This is only the beginning!”

Under the microscope with Lee as part of the group, Auburn’s freshmen never cracked this season:

Now, they’re looking to move on to bigger and better things as their careers continue.

“We had a lot more eyes on us,” Groth said. “We had Suni, who’s a huge asset and a big name that brought a lot of buzz. I will say this again and again: People came to watch Suni and they stayed for Auburn gymnastics. Because it brought everybody up. We set a higher standard for ourselves, bigger goals, and we were capable of more than we could ever imagine.

“So, looking forward to the future, I’m just in awe of what this team is capable of.”

Lee finished the season ranked No. 2 in the individual all-around rankings by National Qualifying Score rankings. She finished the year ranked No. 9 on floor, tied for No. 1 on beam, and No. 1 outright on bars. Groth was ranked No. 7 on beam. Hubbard cracked the top 100 at No. 60 on vault.

