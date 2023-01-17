‘Just incredible’: Pearl celebrates success of his former players

In a lot of ways, Monday was a busy day for several former Auburn hoopers.

Last season’s front court of Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith both made headlines in NBA circles — the former for a dominant, record-setting performance and the latter for a bit of friendly smack talk with one of the game’s most legendary players. Former Auburn KT Harrell also had a big Monday, as the former Auburn guard, who’s now the director of operations at Florida Atlantic, saw his program ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in the program’s history.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl addressed all three at his media availability Tuesday, ahead of Auburn’s Wednesday matchup at LSU (7 p.m. CT, ESPN).

“It just reminds you of so many great families that we've had,” Pearl said. “The Kesslers, and Jabari Smith's family. It's just incredible, and you know Isaiah Okoro's family and Coop's family, and just so many former players that you know — Jared Harper's family, Bryce Brown's, all these (families), they're part of our family still, you know?

“So you're happy for the players, but you're also happy to see them do well and you're happy for their families.”

Kessler, who was last year’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, turned in a 20-point and 21-rebound game for the Utah Jazz in a 126-125 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The performance was the first 20-20 game by an NBA rookie since Alonzo Mourning.

Big Walk is the first rookie in @utahjazz history to have a 20-point, 20-rebound game 📈🤯Buy. Stock. Now.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/5gFOHi9d4e — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 16, 2023

“I'm so happy for Walker, so proud of him, and just really not terribly surprised,” Pearl said. “He was the best player … in college basketball a year ago. … It's just fun to see Walker playing with even more confidence than he played with here, which is just wonderful.”

Drafted No. 22 overall by the Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kessler 7.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks per contest.

Smith, once touted as the likely No. 1 overall pick in that draft, also garnered buzz for an exchange with LeBron James ahead of the Rockets game against the Lakers. The No. 3 overall pick told James on the court that his father played against him in James’ first NBA game against the Sacramento Kings in 2003.

.@jabarismithjr and the 👑 choppin’ it up on the court 👀🤣pic.twitter.com/fjtVSSPAlg — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 17, 2023

“Why'd you do that to me?” James asked Smith.

The Rockets forward replied: “You feel old, don't you?”

James proceeded to score 48 points as the Lakers beat the Rockets 140-132. Smith logged 14 points in 28 minutes.

“LeBron appreciated that, and then got a chance to meet with big Jabari after the game,” Pearl said. “That was so awesome to see.”

Pearl said he hasn’t had a chance to talk with Harrell this season, but the former Auburn guard began his coaching career as a graduate assistant on Pearl’s coaching staff before heading to FAU this season.

“That's awesome for KT, and to be able to be down where his wife's from and he's on a great coaching staff, and they're having a fantastic year,” Pearl said. “They're in a really good league. So it was a great move. Great move. I'm happy for all my former assistants that are out there doing well.”