‘Just move forward’: Nix aims to keep 2020 from being total loss

Bo Nix doesn’t want to lose his whole year.
The sophomore only has so much time left.
And now, he and his teammates only have one game remaining to make a little something more out of 2020.
“It’s definitely a learning year,” Auburn’s quarterback said, disappointed after the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. It had to hurt him to say that, but he seemed open and honest in the moments after the loss.
“All you can do is just move forward, make sure you finish the season how you’d like,” he shook his head, “and not just let the whole season go to waste.”
Auburn’s picking up the pieces — again — after letting No. 5 Texas A&M escape Auburn’s home field with a comeback win. A top-five victory Saturday would’ve been something to build on for the future. Instead, it was another missed opportunity — and one that leaves that future for Auburn football much less certain in the aftermath.
For Nix, though, speaking for the rest of his teammates, he knows all the Tigers can do now is re-focus, re-load, and try to make each next step a sure-footed one.
“We’re going to do everything we can to win on Saturday, and that’s all you can do from now until next week,” Nix said, when he was asked about the big picture. “And — just — six more days and then see how the rest of the season ends up with the postseason and all that stuff. But whatever it takes for the next six days, just come out with the win.”
Nix spoke from his own experiences as a quarterback and a team leader, and he spoke from the heart — at one time in Saturday’s post-game Zoom call with the media giving a long, thoughtful answer about how 2020 has gone.
“I think from the standpoint of 2020 overall, I think it was frustrating for most teams, to be honest with you,” he said. He said he felt a lot of Auburn’s tough losses this season have come down to experience. When younger teams couldn’t practice during the COVID-19 surge, they didn’t have a chance to close the gap.
“Probably our three losses against Georgia, Alabama and A&M — they all had really good teams with playoff hopes when we played them,” Nix said. “I mean, you can put a lot of things on a lot of people and say a lot of things about this and that, but at the end of the day, they were just better than we were when we played them. That can go into the offseason, that can go into not having a spring, not having a summer, not developing guys this offseason and sending them home — so this kind of season goes to who has the most experience.
“We felt all year that, at the beginning, we were going to be the least experienced team, and I think some games it kind of showed.”
That’s where the mentality comes for QB1: Even though it’s been tough, this season has offered some lessons. Now it’s about what Auburn’s players take from those lessons and how they apply what they’ve learned.
If they can’t make something positive out of the experience, then, truly, the whole season would be lost.
Defensive back Jordyn Peters said, “Finish. I don’t care what the record says, what the critics say. It’s us on this team. It’s us coming to practice every day, to meetings, to the stadium to play on Saturdays. I want to play with my brothers. I want to win with my brothers — so, finish.
“We want to go out with a W. We didn’t get one today, so I definitely want one next week.”
There’s no going back.
Right now, for Auburn, next week is all that matters.
