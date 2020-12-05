‘Just move forward’: Nix aims to keep 2020 from being total loss

Bo Nix doesn’t want to lose his whole year.

The sophomore only has so much time left.

And now, he and his teammates only have one game remaining to make a little something more out of 2020.

“It’s definitely a learning year,” Auburn’s quarterback said, disappointed after the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. It had to hurt him to say that, but he seemed open and honest in the moments after the loss.

“All you can do is just move forward, make sure you finish the season how you’d like,” he shook his head, “and not just let the whole season go to waste.”

Auburn’s picking up the pieces — again — after letting No. 5 Texas A&M escape Auburn’s home field with a comeback win. A top-five victory Saturday would’ve been something to build on for the future. Instead, it was another missed opportunity — and one that leaves that future for Auburn football much less certain in the aftermath.

For Nix, though, speaking for the rest of his teammates, he knows all the Tigers can do now is re-focus, re-load, and try to make each next step a sure-footed one.