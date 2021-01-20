Just out of reach: Auburn can’t recover late in road loss to Arkansas

Auburn (8-7, 2-5 SEC) remained in contention, but its inability to get stops on defense allowed Arkansas just the slightest bit of breathing room. The Razorbacks finally padded their lead just about three-and-a-half minutes left in the action.

Sharife Cooper’s free throw cut Arkansas’ lead back down to four before Sills set the stage for Arkansas to seal the win. Sills managed a layup shortly after Cooper’s shot then added a pair of free throws to leave the Tigers in a 74-66 hole with 2:40 to go.

The Tigers kept battling and had their chances at the free-throw line, but their struggles to execute there were costly. Still, Cooper delivered a well-timed putback to cut Arkansas’ lead to three with 1:41 left in the action then hit a layup with under one minute to go to cut the Tigers’ deficit down to one.

"[It was] just desperation. We wanted to come in here and get the win," said Cooper, who led the way for Auburn with 25 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. "Our back was against the wall, and we fought to the end. I'm proud of that. One play away, and we could've gone to overtime. But I can take that and be happy with it — that we didn't give up and we fought until the end."