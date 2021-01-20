Just out of reach: Auburn can’t recover late in road loss to Arkansas

In the opening half of Wednesday’s game against Arkansas, the Auburn Tigers could seemingly do no wrong.
The second half, however, belonged to the Razorbacks.
Auburn watched a comfortable first-half lead turn into a tough battle in which the Tigers came up just short in a 75-73 defeat. The Tigers went down fighting against the Razorbacks, as the road squad scored seven points in the game’s final two-and-a-half minutes in a late effort that proved not quite enough.
The loss ends Auburn’s modest two-game conference winning streak and leaves the Tigers with a 1-4 mark on the road.
"Kind of let one get away. Great first 16 minutes of basketball on the road. Played really well at both ends. Last three or four minutes of the first half we kind of took our foot off the gas and gave Arkansas some confidence, and they just kept that through the halftime," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Showed some heart and some character getting back in the game late. Made some plays and obviously didn't quit."
Auburn’s Chris Moore, an Arkansas native, helped the Tigers claw back to a 56-56 tie with just over nine minutes to go in the action. From there, however, it was practically all Razorbacks.
Arkansas (11-4, 3-4 SEC) rattled off six unanswered points after Moore’s free throw courtesy freshman guard Moses Moody — who hadn’t scored until that point — along with junior guard Desi Sills’ free throws and a big dunk by forward Justin Smith. Moore finally stopped the scoreless run for Auburn with a layup before the teams traded baskets back and forth over the next two minutes of action.
Auburn (8-7, 2-5 SEC) remained in contention, but its inability to get stops on defense allowed Arkansas just the slightest bit of breathing room. The Razorbacks finally padded their lead just about three-and-a-half minutes left in the action.
Sharife Cooper’s free throw cut Arkansas’ lead back down to four before Sills set the stage for Arkansas to seal the win. Sills managed a layup shortly after Cooper’s shot then added a pair of free throws to leave the Tigers in a 74-66 hole with 2:40 to go.
The Tigers kept battling and had their chances at the free-throw line, but their struggles to execute there were costly. Still, Cooper delivered a well-timed putback to cut Arkansas’ lead to three with 1:41 left in the action then hit a layup with under one minute to go to cut the Tigers’ deficit down to one.
"[It was] just desperation. We wanted to come in here and get the win," said Cooper, who led the way for Auburn with 25 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. "Our back was against the wall, and we fought to the end. I'm proud of that. One play away, and we could've gone to overtime. But I can take that and be happy with it — that we didn't give up and we fought until the end."
Auburn had late hope when Stretch Akingbola delivered a block that forced an Arkansas shot-clock violation, but Cooper’s late drive to the basket did not fall. Allen Flanigan got one last look in the final seconds, but the shot missed the mark as the final buzzer sounded.
Cooper said after the game he wished he had that last drive to the basket back.
"It worked the previous play, so we went back to it. Just driving down the left, I saw [Justin] Smith come up and challenge the shot," Cooper said. "I feel like I could've finished through the contact. I definitely wanted that one back. I feel like if I had a second chance, I could've finished that one."
The Razorbacks’ downright dominant play after halftime was a drastic change to how the two teams started Wednesday’s action.
The Tigers might have been on the road, but they made themselves right at home in the opening half of play.
Auburn got off to a quick start thanks to a solid opening few minutes from Jamal Johnson and Cooper, who contributed 12 of the Tigers’ first 14 points in the first seven minutes of action. Auburn’s early success on offense was matched well by its defense, which clung tight to the Razorbacks possession after possession while Arkansas got off to a putrid 3-of-20 start from the field.
Cooper was clearly in a rhythm by the 10-minute mark of the game, as he pulled up and delivered his second 3-pointer of the night after entering the game 1-of-16 from behind the arc. Cooper’s second successful shot from deep capped off a 14-2 scoring run for the Tigers, which left the Razorbacks in a 21-8 hole.
Auburn kept up the success over the next three minutes, which culminated in forward JT Thor stealing the ball and sending down a thunderous dunk to push the Tigers ahead 33-16 with 7:34 to go before halftime.
The Tigers were rolling by the time Thor showed off the defensive skills that have become more apparent as his freshman season has gone along. To the Razorbacks’ credit, they weren’t going down that easily.
Arkansas settled in after its lackluster start as the minutes wound down in the opening half. Sills and Jalen Tate were instrumental in working the Razorbacks back into contention, and Auburn’s four turnovers in the final seven minutes before intermission didn’t help matters.
The Razorbacks had hit eight consecutive shots from the field just before the break and sliced what at one point was a 19-point Auburn lead down to 12. Even with their late surge, the Razorbacks had only shot 39 percent from the field compared to Auburn’s 59 percent.
Auburn’s issues during a mostly-dominant first half boiled down to turnovers, which was the team’s undoing in the 95-87 loss to Arkansas in Auburn Arena back on Dec. 30. The Tigers committed 12 turnovers in the first half in Fayetteville, a string of miscues which kept the Razorbacks in the game and opened the door for a contentious second half of action.
Even though Arkansas had worked the Tigers’ lead down to a more manageable advantage despite the Tigers keeping Moody quiet. Moody, who entered the game coming off a career-high 28 points against Alabama on Saturday, had no points in the game’s first half on 0-for-4 shooting.