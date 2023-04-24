There were almost too many moments to know where to begin with Auburn’s 12-11 win against Mississippi State on Sunday.

Auburn first baseman Cooper McMurray went yard not once, but twice, and hit both foul poles in doing so. Reliever Konner Copeland seemingly found himself after a tumultuous first half of the season. And Bryson Ware capped the second of two massive Auburn comebacks in as many days with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.

But Cole Foster’s final at-bat, the RBI double that gave the Tigers the winning run, came on a day where the shortstop’s individual performance epitomized the mantra of the season that Auburn coach Butch Thompson has emphasized all season of staying in the fight.

“It’s unbelievable,” Thompson said. “Our guys continue to hang in there. That’s the strongest thing I can say about our team, and I told them that after the game. I don’t talk to them a lot after a game, but they continue to do that for us. Even in a loss yesterday, this isn’t just about in wins. They did it (down) 10-3 in a loss yesterday and again today down 9-3.”

Ware’s eighth-inning home run capped a six-run comeback to go up one heading into the ninth inning, but an error in the top frame actually gave State a run and tied the game. Assuming the two batters in front of him didn’t score, Foster was due up third in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win it.

“He’s like handling a rattlesnake, and you better be careful,” Thompson said of Foster. “You can do it if you execute some stuff, and I think he kind of guesses a little bit. I wish he’d guess better a little more. At the same time, what that does is, at some point in time, that gives him what he wants or what he can bite you with.”

Through four at-bats Sunday, Foster had been handled. He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with an 0-for-4 day and three strikeouts to his credit. He fell behind in the count, at 0-2, and he looked destined to go hitless.

“I think, just throughout the whole game, I’m just trying to shorten up and trying to have the shortest swing on a big pitch,” Foster said. “And I think that’s what I finally ended up doing.”

The shortstop said he guessed fastball, and it’s what he got, so he shortened up and did what he’d been trying to do all game.

Not only did it notch a win for Auburn, it notched its first series victory in Southeastern Conference play in 30 days, since it beat Georgia 6-3 on March 24. Between that win against the Bulldogs and the start of this weekend’s series, the Tigers were 4-8, going 3-6 against SEC competition and marching toward the bottom of the conference.

Sunday’s result didn’t wash away all of Auburn’s problems. They sit ahead of Georgia, State, Missouri and Ole Miss at No. 10 in the conference, with upcoming weekends against two top-10 teams at South Carolina and hosting LSU.

What it did for certain, though, was the Tigers must-win series, and did so in a fashion that builds momentum for what’s to come.

“It’s just true grit,” Foster said Sunday. “I think we’ve been like that all year. I think we’ll always stay in a game no matter how big the deficit is, and I think this is kind of like what we did last year. So, I think we’ll never be ruled out of the game.”