Justin time: Auburn guard Justin Powell’s play helps buoy Tigers at start of season

Powell was recruited as a shooting guard, but Sharife Cooper’s absence meant someone had to run the Auburn offense. Powell said Pearl asked him if he was comfortable filling in, and after telling his coach he was he went to work at the position.

Powell again harped on confidence, saying Pearl’s trust allowed him to become more comfortable running the offense and settling in. Powell also pointed to the team’s confidence in him, saying his teammates have led him and cheered him on through his early ups and downs.

Cambridge spoke to the team’s confidence in Powell after the South Alabama victory. He said Powell — who teammates have nicknamed ‘Vanilla Killa’ — was ready, and Cambridge did his part to warn everyone what was coming from the true freshman.

Even if Powell was playing out of position, Cambridge had full confidence in what he would bring to the floor.

“He showed us tonight why he deserves to be out there. He runs the team. He looks for everybody. He's good,” Cambridge said. “It's like a good flow when he's in there. He's a good communicator. That was good for him. That was big for him tonight, and I'm proud of him.”