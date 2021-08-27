Kansas transfer Marcus Harris ‘ready to make a lot of plays’ on Auburn’s defensive line

A lot of the talk surrounding Auburn’s transfer portal additions has focused on the defensive backfield, where the Tigers added instant impact players such as cornerback Ro Torrence, safety Bydarrius Knighten and nickelback Donovan Kaufman.
While those three are poised to play important roles this fall, another key transfer addition for Auburn has been showing off his ability up front on the defensive line.
Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris has received considerable praise this fall as the Montgomery native prepares for his first season at Auburn. Based on what linebacker Owen Pappoe shared Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound Harris is in great position to contribute this season.
“He’s just a dog, man,” Pappoe said of Harris. “He has a really good get off, super strong, makes a lot of plays in the backfield. He has a pretty good pass rush skill set to him, too. You can tell that he’s hungry and he’s ready to make a lot of plays for us.”
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason praised Harris back on Aug. 9 and explained he’s been as advertised during his time with the Tigers.
“He’s a young man from Montgomery who is quick, explosive, strong. His motor runs,” Mason said. “Marcus was everything we thought he was when he came and transferred from Kansas. He’s a young man that loves to play the game. His attention to detail is high, and his football IQ is high. To see a guy who played in a lot of ballgames last year come in and fit into that room and actually start to lead by example, in terms of what he does, you know, that’s needed right now.”
Mason said Harris has the versatility to move up and down the defensive line, whether that’s playing the 2i technique (lined up on the inside shoulder of the offensive guard), the 3 (between the guard and offensive tackle), the 4 (directly across from the tackle) or kick outside and play defensive end.
Mason further explained just how beneficial Harris’ versatility can be.
“With the straight and lateral foot quickness, he can play up and down. And I think that's important when you're talking about trying to create matchups,” Mason said. “For us, we're just trying to create operational depth on the d-line. Right now, that's starting to come to fruition a little bit for us.”
Harris’ strong fall camp comes after he drew positive reviews during his time with the Jayhawks.
Harris redshirted at Kansas in 2019 before breaking out as a playmaker last fall. He started five games and played in eight for the Jayhawks and recorded 27 total tackles, a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Harris went through spring at Kansas and capped things off with 2.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Jayhawks’ spring scrimmage.
Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten acknowledged Harris had to prove himself going from Kansas to playing in the SEC. While Harris is still awaiting his first taste of playing a conference game, Wooten made it clear he’s lived up to the challenge thus far.
“Being able to move, pass rush, stop the run, there's been nothing that man can't do. I'm excited to see what he'll be able to do against SEC competition,” Wooten said. “Obviously, people don't really adapt a lot to the SEC at times, but he didn't come in that way. He came in very humble, ready to work.
“That’s one thing I love about him: he just comes in every day, works hard, doesn't say too much while he gets his job done. And he's reliable, so every time I see him in front of me, I know I'm good."