Kansas transfer Marcus Harris ‘ready to make a lot of plays’ on Auburn’s defensive line

A lot of the talk surrounding Auburn’s transfer portal additions has focused on the defensive backfield, where the Tigers added instant impact players such as cornerback Ro Torrence, safety Bydarrius Knighten and nickelback Donovan Kaufman.

While those three are poised to play important roles this fall, another key transfer addition for Auburn has been showing off his ability up front on the defensive line.

Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris has received considerable praise this fall as the Montgomery native prepares for his first season at Auburn. Based on what linebacker Owen Pappoe shared Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound Harris is in great position to contribute this season.

“He’s just a dog, man,” Pappoe said of Harris. “He has a really good get off, super strong, makes a lot of plays in the backfield. He has a pretty good pass rush skill set to him, too. You can tell that he’s hungry and he’s ready to make a lot of plays for us.”

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason praised Harris back on Aug. 9 and explained he’s been as advertised during his time with the Tigers.