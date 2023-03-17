BIRMINGHAM — Bruce Pearl’s KD Johnson comparison got a little biblical.

The Auburn coach paraphrased an adage from the Book of Job, albeit chopped and screwed for Johnson’s presence, when asked about the guard Thursday.

“He giveth and he taketh away,” Pearl said of Johnson. “And he's been giveth-ing more lately.”

Johnson’s 11-point night tied a team-high for bench points in Thursday’s 83-75 win over Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The performance was just another notch in what’s been Johnson finding his role on this year’s Auburn squad.

On last year’s team, Johnson was the high-scoring shooting guard, but in a bench role, he has figured out how to contribute. And it’s clear there was a bit of an initial hurdle for him to clear.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 25, Johnson logged no more than eight points over a 10-game stretch, averaging 5.0 per contest. But e averaged 10.5 through the following 12 games, hitting the 20-point mark in three of his past four games, too.

Pearl’s usage of the parable was in response to a question of Johnson’s style of play, which he started with one word: unpredictable.

“But right now he's in a good spot,” Pearl continued. “He's really good in the locker room. He's really good with his teammates. He's a really good friend to a lot of the guys. He plays with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion.”

Auburn's Round of 64 streak continues

With its win against Iowa, Auburn won its 11th-consecutive Round of 64 game. That stretch spans all the way back to 1985 — which was the Tigers’ second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We knew going into this game that Auburn and our basketball program had won 10 straight first-round games, but this match against Iowa was not going to be easy,” Pearl said. “But we wanted to be able to add to the history.”

The Tigers' six latest first-round wins have all come by fewer than 10 points, but they’re 5-5 in Round of 32 contests. Two of those second-round losses have come against No. 1 seeds.

Broome's line makes SEC history

According to the Southeastern Conference, Johni Broome’s 19-point, 12-rebound and five-block night was the first time an SEC player has logged 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and at least five blocks in an NCAA Tournament since 2012.

The last player to hit that mark was Anthony Davis at Kentucky, who did so against Louisville in the Final Four, with 18, 14 and five. He also did so against Baylor in the Elite Eight.

Broome’s line was only the ninth game in which a player has hit those marks in the NCAA Tournament since Davis did so. Some of the others who did it include Kansas center Jeff Withey in 2013, Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke in 2019 and Saint Peter’s guard KC Ndefo in 2022.