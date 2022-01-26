KD Johnson produces in crunch time to help Auburn survive scare from Missouri

On a night when plenty went wrong for Auburn, guard KD Johnson proved to be in the right place at the right time.

Johnson fueled a valuable scoring run for Auburn before the end of the first half of Tuesday’s game against Missouri but, more importantly, closed in dominant fashion. Auburn trailed by one with under two minutes to go before Johnson scored the game’s next five points to help Auburn walk away with a 55-54 road victory.

“Late in the game, KD’s just — he’s a dangerous man, and he’s not afraid of the moment,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Whatever it was that we did to try to get him the ball on that wing and let him go make plays, that’s what we did.”

Johnson had only two points through the second half’s first 18 minutes before the sophomore went all in on putting his Tigers over the top.

Auburn trailed Missouri 51-50 with a minute and a half to go when Johnson got the ball on the left wing, darted toward the basket, spun outside into the key then pulled up for a shot. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman initiated contact with Johnson, who still managed to get his arms over Coleman and let off a shot that bounced off the backboard and through the net.