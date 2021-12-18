KD Johnson’s late layup pushes Auburn past Saint Louis in wild road victory

With little time with which to work, Auburn guard KD Johnson came up clutch Saturday night.
Johnson delivered a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left in regulation and the No. 13 Tigers held on defensively to get the upper hand on Saint Louis 74-70. The win featured a wild comeback by Auburn, which trailed by 13 with 9:13 to go in the game before making its way back into contention.
Walker Kessler cut Saint Louis’ lead down to two with just over three minutes to go, setting the stage for the Tigers to strike. Lior Berman made the most of his chance, catching a pass and delivering a clutch 3-pointer to put Auburn on top by one with 2:14 to go in the game.
Auburn’s slim lead was erased with a Saint Louis free throw, but the Tigers (10-1) weren’t done yet. Jabari Smith pushed Auburn back into the lead by drilling a wide-open 3-pointer with 1:32 to go, once again putting all the pressure on the Billikens (8-4) to respond.
Saint Louis didn’t hesitate despite the moment. Jordan Nesbitt connected on a 3-pointer from the corner with 37 seconds left, once again giving Auburn its opportunity to strike.
This time, Johnson came through with the play that made the difference.
Saint Louis had a chance late to respond, but a missed free throw forced the Billikens’ hand. They failed to get the ball back from there, leading to Wendell Green’s late two free throws to close the book on the Billikens.
The Tigers appeared dead in the water before Kessler and company rose to the occasion.
Saint Louis’ Francis Okoro broke a 45-45 deadlock on a second-chance layup with 11:52 to go in the action, and after a missed 3-pointer by the Tigers Yuri Collins connected on a layup to put the Billikens up four.
A turnover by Smith on the next Auburn possession opened the door for Terrence Hargrove Jr., who delivered a layup on the fastbreak to leave the Tigers staring at a six-point deficit.
Kessler stopped the bleeding momentarily with a dunk courtesy a Green assist, but from there the Billikens made the most of the free-throw line. Saint Louis hit six straight free throws before Collins nailed a 3-pointer to leave Auburn down 13 with 9:13 to go.
Johnson stopped a one-side Billikens’ run with just over eight minutes to go in the game, and after Kessler hit one free throw Smith followed nearly 30 seconds later with a much-needed 3-pointer.
Kessler got back in on the action 21 seconds later with a dunk, which helped whittle Saint Louis’ lead down to six.
Auburn continued its comeback over the next three minutes. Johnson’s two free throws with 3:40 to go left the Tigers down two. From there, the intensity only increased as the teams traded the game’s final possessions back and forth.
The Tigers’ success late closed out a second half that began with nothing breaking their way.
The Billikens began the second half on a high note with nine unanswered points to put all the pressure on Auburn. The home squad hardly let up over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half, especially once Gibson Jimerson and Hargrove Jr. delivered two 3-pointers in the span of 38 seconds to leave Auburn trailing by 3.
Auburn stayed in contention during Saint Louis’ dominant stretch thanks in large part to Green. He delivered a deep 3-pointer with 14:11 on the clock then responded nearly two minutes later with a corner 3 to keep the Billikens’ lead within reach.
Auburn found itself in a dogfight with Saint Louis for most of the first half before building a considerable lead just before halftime.
The Tigers clung to a one-point lead with just under four minutes left before the intermission when Smith added to it with a layup. Following a clutch defensive rebound by Kessler, Johnson made the most of the moment by drilling a wide-open 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a five-point advantage.
Green tacked on two more with a running layup with exactly one minute to go to help the Tigers go into the locker room with an eight-point lead, their largest of the opening half. Green’s bucket capped off a 7-0 run for Auburn and served as another blow for the Billikens, which ended the first half without points in the final four minutes and four seconds.
Auburn shot just under 47 percent in the first half after opening the game 2-of-10 from the floor.
The strong close to the first half followed an opening stretch during which the Tigers found themselves in a very vulnerable position.
Saint Louis attacked Auburn in the paint with relative ease to open the action, as the Billikens’ first 12 points all came via the paint during a stretch in which they consistently beat the Tigers for rebounds.
The good news for Auburn was Saint Louis failed to take full advantage as part of an opening stretch which saw both teams struggle offensively. The Tigers and Billikens combined to shoot 7-of-24 over the first six-and-a-half minutes of action; during that time, the largest lead Saint Louis mustered was four points.
The Tigers’ ability to settle in came in part due to Kessler. The sophomore stepped up to force the issue with the Billikens early, which allowed for eight quick points and four rebounds by the 8:44 mark in the first half.
Kessler’s big plays came at another crucial stretch early in the action. The last of Kessler’s points during that stretch of play closed a 9-2 run by the Tigers that featured a Smith 3-pointer, a Kessler dunk assisted by Green and a Smith jumper.