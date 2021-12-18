KD Johnson’s late layup pushes Auburn past Saint Louis in wild road victory

The Tigers’ success late closed out a second half that began with nothing breaking their way.

The Billikens began the second half on a high note with nine unanswered points to put all the pressure on Auburn. The home squad hardly let up over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half, especially once Gibson Jimerson and Hargrove Jr. delivered two 3-pointers in the span of 38 seconds to leave Auburn trailing by 3.

Auburn stayed in contention during Saint Louis’ dominant stretch thanks in large part to Green. He delivered a deep 3-pointer with 14:11 on the clock then responded nearly two minutes later with a corner 3 to keep the Billikens’ lead within reach.

Auburn found itself in a dogfight with Saint Louis for most of the first half before building a considerable lead just before halftime.

The Tigers clung to a one-point lead with just under four minutes left before the intermission when Smith added to it with a layup. Following a clutch defensive rebound by Kessler, Johnson made the most of the moment by drilling a wide-open 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a five-point advantage.