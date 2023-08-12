There wasn’t much buzz surrounding Eugene Asante after he transferred to Auburn two Januaries ago.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel garnered mild mentions in offseason practices before logging just 43 snaps last season, all of which came in the Tigers’ first four games.

For all the silence Asante’s first year-plus on the Plains received, he has quickly made up for that in the first week of fall camp.

“I think Eugene has made some huge strides,” defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said Monday. “Early in the summer, I thought he did a good job of understanding the defense more, and that’s put him in a spot. Right now he’s in a spot to go compete for a job, a starting job.”

Auburn was well-off at its two box linebacker spots heading into the fall sans Asante. It returned a pair of tenured backers in Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley, and it added another pair of FBS players through the transfer portal in Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys and four-year North Texas veteran Larry Nixon III. But it appears Astante, who allegedly put on 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, is in contention to help fill a starting role at the position.

“They obviously signed him here for a reason, because they thought he was going to be a great player,” linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “He's just really caught on. He's a joy to coach. I love coaching him. He's a fun kid. I think he'll have a great season, regardless of if he's in the starting role. I think he's definitely going to help us out this year. Auburn fans should definitely keep an eye on him.”

According to Aldridge, the junior linebacker played at around 205 pounds last season despite being listed at 216 pounds on Auburn’s 2022 roster. On this year’s roster — following a summer in which he “changed his body” in the weight room, Aldridge said — Asante is now listed at 222 pounds.

He’s more than just a bigger body, though. As far as his playmaking ability goes, what’s of note to Aldridge about Asante is his versatility.

“When I first got here I came in here and I got asked what are we looking for in a linebacker,” Aldridge said. “The word I used was dynamic. That’s what he brings. He’s not a one-trick pony. He can run, he’s physical, he’s smart. All those things. We don’t want the old-school, neckroll mike linebacker in this defense anymore. Not that it’s been (that way) lately, but you just can’t win that way. You’ve got to have guys who can do multiple things.”

And the other thing Asante brings to the unit goes beyond what will show up in box scores.

“He just doesn’t have a bad day in terms of his attitude, ever,” Aldridge said. “He plays the next play when he screws up. I think he’s made those guys around him better. Because Eugene brings it every single day, those guys have no choice but to bring it every single day too. It has been a really good domino effect with Eugene.”