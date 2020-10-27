'Keep building': Auburn showing flashes as backfield gets healthy

Williams got banged up Saturday after dealing with injuries earlier in the year, which meant it was imperative for Shivers to step up. Malzahn explained on Sunday that Shivers showed true patience against the Rebels, and his progress has Malzahn excited after “Worm” impressed during the preseason.

“His fall camp was really, really good. The first half of the Kentucky game was good. But I thought he really bounced a couple of zones out. He cut it back and he tried to finish runs, too. He broke tackles, too,” Malzahn said. “That was a really good 1-2 punch with those two guys. D.J. Williams got one carry, and he got seven or eight yards and kind of got banged up. But those two carried the load, and I thought it was a really good one-two punch.”

Auburn will try to keep its rushing attack going Saturday against an LSU defense that is allowing just over four yards per carry, but the difficulty just got ramped up for Auburn.

Starting right guard Brandon Council’s season-ending knee injury muddies what looked to be an offensive line that had finally settled in as a unit and had played well in the run game. Now, Bigsby, Shivers and the other backs will need his replacement to step up in order to ensure the rushing attack can keep up its pace.