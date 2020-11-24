'Keep building on it': Auburn offense shows growth with Iron Bowl challenge on horizon

After waiting 21 days between games in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn offense got things going Saturday and did enough to top Tennessee. The performance brought plenty of positives for the Tigers; it also demonstrated areas the team has to improve upon before the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers had their moments in Saturday’s 30-17 over the Volunteers, as the offense managed 385 yards on a night in which its starting running back and two starting tackles left the game due to injury. A costly red zone turnover was one of a few issues Auburn faced, but the team is eager to grow from the performance before playing at Alabama on Saturday.

“I think we’re getting to a point where we kind of know the formula of what we can be most efficient at,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Like we talked about, running the football and getting the ball to the perimeter some and taking shots. That’s kind of what we’ve evolved into the last four or five games. We just have to keep building on it. We’re getting ready to play some talented teams and we need to keep building upon it.”