'Keep fighting': Auburn aims to move on quickly, learn from Georgia loss

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn didn’t mince his words Saturday night: in his mind, the Tigers were outplayed and outcoached on the road against Georgia.

That loss, as painful as it was for Malzahn and his players, is of little consequence now. What matters is how the team adjusts and responds with another important game looming next week.

Malzahn and several players spoke about shaking off the 27-6 loss to Georgia prior to the Tigers’ divisional game against Arkansas on Saturday. The group acknowledged that not enough things went right against the Bulldogs, and it is their responsibility to course correct before the Razorbacks come to town.

That mission starts with Malzahn, who acknowledged as much in the immediate aftermath Saturday night.

“This will be a learning experience for our team. I will say this: we will continue to get better. We'll learn from this. We've got eight SEC games left. I think we have the potential to have a lot of improvement -- and we will improve,” Malzahn said. “I just told our team that it is what it is. Give (Georgia) credit. They got after us. We didn't play good. They played good. We've got to learn from it, and we've got to do a better job next week, and that's what we'll do.”