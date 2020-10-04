'Keep fighting': Auburn aims to move on quickly, learn from Georgia loss

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn didn’t mince his words Saturday night: in his mind, the Tigers were outplayed and outcoached on the road against Georgia.
That loss, as painful as it was for Malzahn and his players, is of little consequence now. What matters is how the team adjusts and responds with another important game looming next week.
Malzahn and several players spoke about shaking off the 27-6 loss to Georgia prior to the Tigers’ divisional game against Arkansas on Saturday. The group acknowledged that not enough things went right against the Bulldogs, and it is their responsibility to course correct before the Razorbacks come to town.
That mission starts with Malzahn, who acknowledged as much in the immediate aftermath Saturday night.
“This will be a learning experience for our team. I will say this: we will continue to get better. We'll learn from this. We've got eight SEC games left. I think we have the potential to have a lot of improvement -- and we will improve,” Malzahn said. “I just told our team that it is what it is. Give (Georgia) credit. They got after us. We didn't play good. They played good. We've got to learn from it, and we've got to do a better job next week, and that's what we'll do.”
Malzahn explained that in the locker room after the game he was straightforward in addressing his players. He said he told them it was a team loss but that the Tigers still have plenty of potential, especially as a young team still breaking in several new starters.
The eighth-year Auburn head coach emphasized that the Tigers are just getting started this fall, and it’s imperative they make strides if they want to get back to winning football.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood pointed out that even though the first half was incredibly rough for the Tigers, they only gave up three points in the second half. Clearly, it was too little too late against Georgia, but the turnaround was at least some positive momentum toward making Malzahn’s mission come to fruition.
“He just told us to pick our heads up and keep fighting,’” Sherwood said. “We just kept fighting on defense, fighting on offense. That’s all his message was. Next week we’ve got Arkansas. (It’s about) just keep playing and finish the season strong.”
Accountability was important after the Tigers’ loss, and quarterback Bo Nix stepped up and took responsibility for what he deemed was falling short of the mark on Saturday.
Nix, who was 21-of-41 passing for 177 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and had eight rushing yards, shouldered the blame for taking pressure at different points against the Bulldogs, elaborating that he didn’t slide the right way to help his linemen pick up the pressure. Nix also refused to place any blame on his receivers for drops and instead said he made some throws that the sophomore deemed “pitiful.”
When asked where Auburn needs to improve the most, Nix again placed the brunt of that burden on himself.
“Just quarterback play,” Nix said. “He needs to do a better job of moving the offense, being a better leader and completing passes when they are there.”
Linebacker K.J. Britt stuck it out against Georgia despite dealing with a hand and shoulder injury and also took the time to discuss the loss afterwards. He said the Tigers showed up ready to play and attributed the loss to the nature of playing football in the SEC. Now, Britt explained it’s up to him and the other team leaders to make sure everyone moves on and shows up on Saturday ready to play.
Britt was asked about how frustrating it was to not be able to stop Georgia’s run game. Based on his reaction, it was evident he won’t be satisfied unless the Tigers step up their game.
"Real frustrating. We feel how it looked,” Britt said.
