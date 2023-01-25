‘Keep it going’: Auburn men’s basketball takes pride in nation’s longest home winning streak

While a Gonzaga home loss gave Auburn the longest active home winning streak in Division I men’s basketball last week, it wasn’t something Bruce Pearl and his players beamed about.

Speaking on the streak for the first time Tuesday, ahead of the 15th-ranked Tigers matchup with Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday, the Auburn head coach was grateful his program reached history, but seemed less focused on celebrating it, and more on maintaining it.

Auburn forward Chris Moore a 'game-time decision' against Texas A&M Auburn forward Chris Moore will be a game-time decision ahead of the 15th-ranked Tigers' matchup with Texas A&M on Wednesday, according to head coach Bruce Pearl. "Chris did a little more in practice yesterday than he's been doing," Pearl said Tuesday. "He'll probably be a game-time decision, but he's getting closer." Moore has missed the past three guys after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' win at Ole Miss on Jan. 10. He'd started Auburn's first 16 games of the season, and is averaging 6.0 points per contest.

“Obviously, it speaks to The Jungle and the incredible support,” Peal said. “It speaks to the sellouts and the Auburn family’s commitment and the great environment. But that environment’s not going to rebound for us, and it’s not going to make shots. And so, we’re going to have, obviously, we’ll have to continue to be playing better and better.

“But I’m obviously proud of what the guys have done and the position that we put ourselves in. We put ourselves in position, once again, to compete at the highest level. That’s all you can ask for.”

With the Aggies coming to Neville Arena, it’ll be the first time Auburn is officially defending the longest home win streak in the country. Its opponent is one that’s won on the road in conference play so far — winning at Florida and South Carolina. That’s something few squads have done well. Along with Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and the Tigers, Texas A&M is one of five SEC teams that’s above .500 on the road this season.

“Having the longest winning streak is important, but we can’t rely on the home crowd to win the games for us,” Auburn center Johni Broome said. “It puts a target on our back like it has all season, everyone wants to break the record, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing in order to get it.

“That streak has been going on for the last two or three years. It’s our job to keep it going and keep defending home court.”

Auburn’s home win streak began when it beat then-No. 25 Tennessee on Feb. 27, 2021, toward the end of its 2020-21 season. Half of Auburn’s wins during that span have been against conference foes, and the only teams it has beaten more than once at home in this stretch have been Florida and Tennessee.

“It’s always a good thing to have one, but like I said, you can’t have too much emphasis on the streak,” Broome said. “You’ve got to be able to win on the road and at home in the SEC in order to get to where we want to be at in the end of the season, playing in late March, early April.”

