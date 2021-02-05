‘Keep it up’: Auburn gymnastics soars to best score this season

Cassie Stevens is back. Drew Watson is closer to full form. Derrian Goborune is still Derrian Goborune. And Auburn gymnastics is on the climb again.

Stevens laid down two career-highs Friday in her return to action, then Watson and Gobourne threw career-highs on floor as the Tigers put together a season-best team score against No. 2 LSU.

The visitors proved why they’re one of the nation’s top-ranked team, coming away with the meet win, but Auburn topped its season-high team score on all four events in a strong showing — which comes after injuries and COVID-19 threw the team off balance in late January.

Auburn finished with a 197.075 team score. LSU scored a 197.550. It’s the first time Auburn’s topped a 197 in nearly two years.

“I just felt like we had a really good plan and mindset going in — and that’s everything that we wanted,” Watson said. “But now I think we’re all, like, ‘We can do more.’”

Stevens was back after missing two straight meets, roaring back into the lineup by laying down career-bests on floor and bars and season-bests on vault and beam. Fellow sophomore Aria Brusch was also back in the lineup after missing two meets, helping to bring Auburn back closer to its scoring potential throughout the night.