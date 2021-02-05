‘Keep it up’: Auburn gymnastics soars to best score this season

Cassie Stevens is back. Drew Watson is closer to full form. Derrian Goborune is still Derrian Goborune. And Auburn gymnastics is on the climb again.
Stevens laid down two career-highs Friday in her return to action, then Watson and Gobourne threw career-highs on floor as the Tigers put together a season-best team score against No. 2 LSU.
The visitors proved why they’re one of the nation’s top-ranked team, coming away with the meet win, but Auburn topped its season-high team score on all four events in a strong showing — which comes after injuries and COVID-19 threw the team off balance in late January.
Auburn finished with a 197.075 team score. LSU scored a 197.550. It’s the first time Auburn’s topped a 197 in nearly two years.
“I just felt like we had a really good plan and mindset going in — and that’s everything that we wanted,” Watson said. “But now I think we’re all, like, ‘We can do more.’”
Stevens was back after missing two straight meets, roaring back into the lineup by laying down career-bests on floor and bars and season-bests on vault and beam. Fellow sophomore Aria Brusch was also back in the lineup after missing two meets, helping to bring Auburn back closer to its scoring potential throughout the night.
Then Gobourne, the superstar junior, threw down a massive 9.975 on floor to cap the meet and win the event crown Friday night.
Freshman Gabby McLaughlin won on beam with a 9.925 and Gobourne tied three LSU performers for the top score of 9.900 on vault.
Auburn scored over the 197 mark for the first time since the NCAA regional meet in April 2019.
“I leave tonight thinking that we’re really in a good spot and we’re starting to become pretty healthy — so, knock on wood, we’ve just got to keep it up,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
Auburn’s scores went up across the board. Its vault score of 49.150 eked out a previous season-best of 49.100 in the first rotation, but the Tigers really heated up next on bars, laying down a 49.450 to best its previous top mark of 49.000 by a wide margin.
On beam, Auburn threw a 49.275, upping its season-best from 48.975. Finally on floor, Gobourne, Watson and the team laid down a 49.200 to blow out their previous top score of 48.775.
Gobourne’s massive 9.975 capped the night, but Watson’s stellar 9.900 just ahead of her in the lineup was also a personal best on the Plains for the senior.
“I definitely feel like I made a step in the right direction,” Watson said. “It just feels really good. I’ve been so frustrated with myself and really wanting more. And it finally feels like it’s paying off, all my hard work.”
Watson also hit season-highs on beam and vault.
Stevens and Brusch missed two meets in mid-January before the LSU meet, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the LSU program and Auburn’s season was thrown further off kilter.
But now, Auburn’s scores are back on the upswing — and the Tigers are on track in the right direction again.
“We tell them the coaches were right. We’ve been telling them they’ve been this good the last three weeks and they weren’t listening to us,” Graba joked. “All kidding aside, a young team has to believe. … I think what we take away from this is that I think they’re going to start believing that they’re this good — and this wasn’t even their best night.
“We made some mistakes and we haven’t scored a 197 in two years, so it’s a good indicator that we’re a pretty talented group.”