‘Keep working’: Auburn receivers bounce back in win at Arkansas

After facing scrutiny after last weekend’s performance against Georgia, Auburn’s receivers made sure to reverse the story this Saturday in the Tigers’ 38-23 win over Arkansas.
And after six up-and-down games and a coaching change at the position, the receivers will head into the bye week with some much-needed momentum.
Demetris Robertson turned on the jets in the third quarter as he flew past the defense for a 71-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Bo Nix to give Auburn a 28-17 lead.
“The Georgia game really was just a game for us to polish up things and get on top of the things that we really need to work on,” Robertson said. “This Arkansas game was the game to solidify that for ourselves and keep working at practice and get chemistry with the quarterbacks.”
Auburn’s receivers, tight ends and running backs combined for 21 receptions, 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Robertson’s touchdown wasn’t the only highlight moment for the receivers. Ja’Varrius Johnson got Auburn on the board early in the first quarter as he burned the defense for a 39-yard touchdown reception to put the Tigers up 7-0.
For the passing attack, it was the first time since the Alabama State game that Auburn had more than one touchdown through the air.
Shedrick Jackson led Auburn in receiving with five receptions for 61 yards, but the receivers all stepped up as 10 different players caught passes in the contest. Three of Auburn’s four total third-down conversions all came through the air as Landen King, Shedrick Jackson and Tyler Fromm kept the chains moving on third down.
King’s third-down conversion was a 19-yard completion that kept an early second-quarter drive alive that later ended in a rushing touchdown for Tank Bigsby.
“It was awesome,” Robertson said. “I mean, just everyone can get the ball, touch the ball, everyone can get a piece of the cake.”
And while it looks like the receivers have stepped up their game, Nix says that he sees this out of them in practice all the time.
“Just as a whole, today was a sharp day for us, I think,” Nix said. “Throwing and catching, like I said, it’s a key component to the game, and that’s what the guys did today.
“They just went up there — a lot of softer coverage, so the guys, the windows were a little bigger and they just made the consistent catches. But nothing changes; those guys do that every day in practice. It’s a major focus, and those guys were locked in today.”