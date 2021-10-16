‘Keep working’: Auburn receivers bounce back in win at Arkansas

Shedrick Jackson led Auburn in receiving with five receptions for 61 yards, but the receivers all stepped up as 10 different players caught passes in the contest. Three of Auburn’s four total third-down conversions all came through the air as Landen King, Shedrick Jackson and Tyler Fromm kept the chains moving on third down.

King’s third-down conversion was a 19-yard completion that kept an early second-quarter drive alive that later ended in a rushing touchdown for Tank Bigsby.

“It was awesome,” Robertson said. “I mean, just everyone can get the ball, touch the ball, everyone can get a piece of the cake.”

And while it looks like the receivers have stepped up their game, Nix says that he sees this out of them in practice all the time.

“Just as a whole, today was a sharp day for us, I think,” Nix said. “Throwing and catching, like I said, it’s a key component to the game, and that’s what the guys did today.

“They just went up there — a lot of softer coverage, so the guys, the windows were a little bigger and they just made the consistent catches. But nothing changes; those guys do that every day in practice. It’s a major focus, and those guys were locked in today.”