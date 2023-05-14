Greg Williams broke out a familiar mantra more than a few times in his two dozen years as head coach of Auburn equestrian: It was about planting a seed for a tree one might never find shade under.

Still, the seeds Williams planted at Auburn were ones he not only got to shade under, but watch grow. He’s the man who orchestrated the building of Auburn’s Equestrian Center, helped start the school’s equestrian club program, then got the sport picked up as a varsity program.

Williams watched his program blossom into a powerhouse, budding with national and conference titles, as well as touted riders. Now, one of his own gets to shade in those trees, while hoping to plant some seeds of her own, as former Auburn rider and longtime assistant coach Jessica Braswell will assume the role of head coach for the program next season.

“I grew up in this program, I grew up in Auburn, and I feel like this is definitely home now,” Braswell said Thursday. “It’s absolutely a dream come true. It’s an honor and a privilege, and I know that and I’m looking forward to continuing on all the work that Coach (Williams) has done to build this program and continuing to work with him and our staff to win championships, and be the best that we can be.”

Braswell has also watched the seeds that Williams planted bloom. She joined the program as a rider in 2005 — three years after Auburn began sponsoring the sport and within a decade of the program’s inception. She was part of two national championship teams, with the program’s first overall title in 2006 and then with a hunt seat national championship in 2008. She was also a four-time member of the SEC academic honor roll.

She worked as the program’s first Equestrian Director of Operations during grad school, and became its associate head coach in 2014, where she oversaw the jumping seat discipline until her recent promotion. In that nine-season span, she coached five NCEA Riders of the Year, eight SEC Riders of the Year, and seven SEC Freshman Riders of the Year. The school’s Hunt Seat program has also totaled 56 All-America nods and 53 All-SEC recognitions in that span.

Transitioning into the role is something for which Braswell said she feels incredibly prepared, thanks in large part to Williams, who’s staying on as head coach emeritus.

“He made a really big effort to let Coach (Taylor) Searles and I do the arena coaching, and to make the personnel decisions, and the roster decisions,” Braswell said. “We always bounced everything off of him, but he really allowed us to do that. … It’s feeling like it’s not just him giving us direction, but all of us are buying into the ownership, (and) into what we’re trying to accomplish, so I do feel very prepared for that piece.”

As Braswell steps into this new role, she’s facing a landscape that few first-year coaches are afforded. While many come into disrepair, she’ll inherit nearly the exact opposite. It’s a program that’s fresh off its fourth-straight SEC title, and four seasons removed from its latest national title.

So what does success look like for a first-year head coach in a program that’s at the pinnacle of its sports? What’s left for Auburn equestrian to do under Braswell’s leadership that it hasn’t done before?

“I think the obvious one is the winning,” Braswell said. “We have to keep doing that, we want to keep doing that.”

Beyond that, the focus is on what the program can do to expand the sport, Braswell said, bringing it “into the mainstream” and continuing to generate a buzz that brings interest from fans and spectators.

“I think Auburn’s always been the leader in that, and will continue to be in doing those things,” Braswell said. “Our team buys into that, too, and I think that’s part of the reason they’ve been so successful, is they’re always looking for what can make us better — whether it’s what can make us better as a team, what can make the sport better, what can make Auburn better.”