Justin Rogers lights up when Keldric Faulk gets mentioned.

It’s not an uncommon response, both for Rogers and for the topic of Faulk this offseason. But of all the questions that garner a smile or a gasp from Rogers in his first sitdown with the media Friday, the first one about Faulk leaves him somewhat breathless.

“Hey,” Rogers said. “That boy's special. I ain't never seen a freshman like that. He's going to be special here, definitely going to be special. To me, it's how he picks up on football quick and just — He's like a sponge. He picks stuff up real quick, so he's definitely going to be a special kid here.”

That was the gist of Faulk all spring — his size, his mental makeup, his ability — but there’s a new wrinkle in fall camp. Faulk, who was listed at 270 pounds as a recruit, is up 18 pounds and is making a position change, going from the Jack linebacker spot to defensive end.

It’s not a massive learning curve. The biggest difference in position is Faulk’s hand being in the dirt every play, as opposed to falling back into coverage on occasion at his previous spot. But the most significant part of his move to end is that it makes the strength of Auburn’s defensive line even stronger.

“It allows us to have different combinations of guys,” Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said of Faulk’s addition. “I think we’ve got guys that can play at multiple positions. That helps, especially throughout this SEC season because you know, things happen and the next guy has to be ready.”

Between Rogers, and Marcus Harris, and Jayson Jones, and Lawrence Johnson and Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Auburn has five defensive linemen who have been starters at Power Five programs. That’s a group that logged 2,493 snaps last year, and that’s on top of the additions of junior college product Bobby Jamison-Travis and Faulk.

“It just gives us more depth and more rotation,” Rogers, who said he’s never been part of a line with such depth, said of Faulk’s addition. “Literally everybody in our room is starters.”

It’s also a position group that’ll be highlighted by versatility, which Garrett said he was looking for in the spring. He laid that out this week.

“If we’re playing a 12 personnel, heavy-type team, well now you can put three big guys in there at the same time because Marcus (Harris) has done that,” Garrett said. “Marcus and Justin and Jayson (Jones) can be in there, you know, if you want to line up in 12-person personnel. For downhill runs, you’ve got that combination. You know, 11 personnel, you’ve got the combination of Keldric and Mo being your ends, Marcus and those guys being inside.”

The scenarios seem endless, including a possibility of Jones and Rogers, both of whom have regularly played nose tackle, being on the field at the same time. That’s a combined 684 pounds of player.

​​”It’s really like we’ve got two starting noses,” Jones said. “I don’t want the guys to care about who goes out there first because I need them all. I need the rotation. That’s the outlook. When one guy goes in and one guy comes out, there’s no drop-off. That’s how we’re looking at it. We want to be by-committee because you need that in the SEC.”