The odds were already stacked against Auburn men’s basketball. It was heading into Rupp Arena, where it hadn’t won in 35 years, to play a Kentucky squad that was hitting its stride at the right time, winning its past three.

Come gametime, those odds didn’t let up.

A fast-paced, back-and-forth start developed into a blowout loss for the Tigers, who fell 86-54 on Saturday in Lexington, as Kentucky won its fourth-straight game and picked up win No. 20. The 32-point loss of Auburn’s largest of the season, and its first 30-point loss since falling 95-63 at Florida on Jan. 23, 2016.

“We were obviously ready to play because we played well early,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, “but from the last four minutes of the first half all the way through the second half, very, very poor performance and very, very poor effort. I apologize to our fans for such a letdown.”

Johni Broome and Oscar Tshiebwe went tit for tat early, scoring 13 of the game’s first 15 points, but a Kentucky (20-9, 11-5 SEC) run that spanned two halves took Auburn (19-10, 9-7 SEC) out of contention.

The final eight points of the first half were scored by the Wildcats, but they were part of a 16-4 run that closed out the half. With 15:18 to play, that grew to a 25-6 run.

Bench play is something Pearl has highlighted since his team’s loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, and it against underwhelmed in Lexington. The Tigers didn’t score their first points off the bench until KD Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 14:26 remaining.

Five reserves checked in for Auburn and none logged more than Johnson’s 21 minutes. They were a combined 5 of 12 shooting. They accounted for more than half of Auburn’s 13 turnovers, and reserve center Dylan Cardwell offered little relief for Johni Broome, picking up 3 fouls in 14 minutes.

Following Auburn’s win against Ole Miss, Pearl said that if his team rebounded like it did against the Rebels against Kentucky, “we’ll get beat by 40.” After posting a minus-10 rebounding margin against Ole Miss, Auburn again floundered on the glass Saturday with a minus-18 rebounding margin.

Tshiebwe, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year, had a game-high 17 rebounds — six fewer than his opponent — to go with a game-high 22 points. He reached a double-double during the first half.

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves added 21 points, and along with Tshiebwe, was one of four Wildcats in double figures. As a team, the Wildcats shot 32 of 57 (56.1%), and they were 8 of 13 (61.5%) from deep against a top-five Auburn 3-point defense.

Jaylin Williams had a team-high 13 for Auburn, Broome had 12, and Wendell Green Jr. had nine. All Tigers who logged a point were a combined 19 of 51 shooting.

“You’ve got to play together, trust each other, and as a team, we did not,” Pearl said. “We go as Wendell goes, and obviously, Wendell struggled. But obviously, (he) did not have a lot of help. So, it was a complete domination on both ends of the floor, and it really hurts our NCAA (Tournament) hopes, because of the margin.

“So, we’ve got to regroup. We’ve got to go to Alabama, and we’ve got Tennessee at home, and we’ve got to win one of them, at least.”