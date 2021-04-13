Ketara Chapel named Auburn women’s basketball assistant coach

Ketara Chapel, who spent last season at Texas after a six-year playing and coaching career at Mississippi State, has joined the Auburn women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris announced Tuesday.

“Ketara is an outstanding young coach who excels at connecting to and building relationships with her student-athletes,” Harris said. “She is a leader who has a clear understanding of the game and how to teach it. Her championship mentality, passion and drive will be instrumental in the success of our program. She is one of the toughest players that I have coached. We are extremely blessed to have her join our Auburn Family.”

Chapel joins the Auburn Family after spending the 2020-21 season as Coordinator of Player Development at Texas, joining Harris on the Longhorn staff. The Longhorns had a strong first season under Harris and head coach Vic Schaefer’s staff, compiling a 21-10 overall record and advancing to the Elite Eight.

“I am very excited to be here at Auburn and back in the SEC,” Chapel said. “This conference is where I started my college career, and with that I believe I will have instant credibility with the team. I know what it takes to win at this level and to play in the toughest conference in the country.