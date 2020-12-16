Kevin Steele describes wild three days leading up to national signing day

Given the circumstances, Steele and the other Tigers’ assistants held their own.

Auburn only lost one player who had planned to sign Wednesday – four-star offensive guard Jaeden Roberts decommitted from the Tigers – and signed 12 players, which included keeping the team’s top three-rated commits and winning down-to-the-wire recruiting battles for three-star defensive back Armani Diamond and three-star defensive end Ian Mathews.

Steele explained not being able to bring prospects on campus this year due to the pandemic was one major hurdle; having to finish the process without a head coach only added to the difficulty.

“Auburn is very much about the feel when you get here, and this year we had to go through the process – the staff had to recruit virtually, and we could not bring them to the campus. That was a challenge because Auburn sells itself when you get on campus,” Steele said. “Of course, the fact that the change happened a couple days before signing day was a big challenge for the staff in its own right. Recruiting without a head coach for the final three days to signing day was certainly a challenge.”