Kevin Steele describes wild three days leading up to national signing day

Although Sunday might have marked the end of Gus Malzahn’s time at Auburn, it only marked the beginning of a busy three-day stretch for his defensive coordinator.
Kevin Steele stepped in as the Tigers’ interim head coach following Malzahn’s firing and helped the coaching staff prepare accordingly for the start of the early signing period. Their work proved worthwhile Wednesday, when Auburn signed 12 players and thwarted off the threat of major departures from the 2021 class due to the coaching change.
Steele explained just how tall of a task the coaching staff took on and how pleased he was with the final results.
“There's a lot of people who were saying a lot of things about this recruiting class, but I don't think anybody would have said that we'd have stood here today and said that we got 12 guys and the 13th guy on Friday,” Steele said. “I don't think anybody could have said and believed that that would have happened.”
Steele described what exactly the last three days looked like for the Tigers’ coaching staff.
Steele said Sunday afternoon was dedicated to dealing with Auburn’s current players as they coped with Malzahn’s departure. Once that was over, the coaches turned their attention to Auburn’s verbal commits, who Steele and the other assistants knew had to be a top priority.
With nearly 40 years of coaching in college under his belt, Steele knew good and well other coaches were likely contacting the Tigers’ recruits in the wake of Malzahn’s firing.
“If you're not talking to them, somebody else is,” Steele said.
Steele added the coaches also had some fun that night by trying to flip other teams’ commitments by selling the prospects on the opportunity playing at Auburn brings – namely, attending a great university where you have the chance to play in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff year after year. He said the coaches flipped two commitments until those unidentified players ultimately stuck with their original schools.
Steele said Monday was an all-day ordeal, estimating the staff started in the office at about 6:50 a.m. and ended about 12:40 that night. He explained the day included calls to recruits, calls to high school coaches and even more calls to Auburn’s commits to ensure they didn’t jump ship.
Steele explained Tuesday was mostly a repeat of Monday, and Wednesday was all about waiting for the letters of intent to trickle in. Steele’s been a college coach since 1980 – he recalled the era when he actually went out and personally picked up the paperwork from his team’s signees – but he was still just as eager Wednesday to see results as he was back then.
Given the circumstances, Steele and the other Tigers’ assistants held their own.
Auburn only lost one player who had planned to sign Wednesday – four-star offensive guard Jaeden Roberts decommitted from the Tigers – and signed 12 players, which included keeping the team’s top three-rated commits and winning down-to-the-wire recruiting battles for three-star defensive back Armani Diamond and three-star defensive end Ian Mathews.
Steele explained not being able to bring prospects on campus this year due to the pandemic was one major hurdle; having to finish the process without a head coach only added to the difficulty.
“Auburn is very much about the feel when you get here, and this year we had to go through the process – the staff had to recruit virtually, and we could not bring them to the campus. That was a challenge because Auburn sells itself when you get on campus,” Steele said. “Of course, the fact that the change happened a couple days before signing day was a big challenge for the staff in its own right. Recruiting without a head coach for the final three days to signing day was certainly a challenge.”
Steele shook off the notion he and the coaches were in a tough spot the last few days, adding that Auburn made the task easier because the school and the program practically sell themselves to recruits. He also shied away from seeing the act of holding the class together at the last minute as a negative, saying his only given objective was to wake up and win the day.
Steele and the coaches had no time to waste following Sunday’s news. Now, their work has paid off in the form of a successfully salvaged signing class.
“As far as I know, I'm still employed at Auburn University, and so is every other assistant coach on that hallway. We owe our all to Auburn, and that's what everybody lined up and did in a positive way,” Steele said. “Sometimes when you're behind in the fourth quarter, you got to fight. You can't give up. You got to buckle your chinstrap, hit them in the mouth, win the down and win the next play.
“It's not a time to sit there and worry about how you feel. It's not that way when it's in the fourth quarter of a big game, and it's not that situation today."
