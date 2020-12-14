Kevin Steele’s case for replacing Gus Malzahn as Auburn head coach

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is conducting a national search to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head coach, but a potential candidate is already in the building.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been tabbed interim head coach following Malzahn’s firing, but Steele has a case to take over the position full time. Steele, who is in his fifth season at Auburn, has routinely helped the Tigers stand out among the top defenses in the SEC and could provide stability among the inevitable changes coming to a program that won 10 games and played in the SEC Championship Game three years ago.

“Well, we have a standard,” Steele said on Nov. 5 when asked about the areas of improvement for the defense. “The guys have played some really good defense over the last — you know, this is the fifth year now. There’s a lot of good snaps on tape for five years of good defensive football, but we’re never satisfied, ever. There’s always areas to improve on.”

Malzahn came to Auburn as an offensive guru, but over Steele’s five seasons with the Tigers it was his defenses that consistently outperformed the team’s offenses.