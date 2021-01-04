Kevin Steele’s future at Auburn remains uncertain after bowl

The 2020 defense ultimately posted a 55.4 efficiency rating; the Auburn offense, meanwhile, posted a 61.2.

When asked after the bowl game whether or not he expects to be a part of the Auburn program moving forward, Steele said it had not been addressed yet.

“That will be something that coach Harsin and the administration will have their decisions, and off that we’ll have our decisions,” Steele said.

If Steele is not retained, the veteran defensive coordinator could conceivably be in play for a number of positions within the SEC alone. South Carolina, LSU and Vanderbilt have coordinator vacancies, and his ties with coaches such as Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt could lead to other opportunities as well.

Steele has been a key part of the Tigers’ coaching staff over the last five seasons, but it remains to be seen whether he’s a part of the new regime headed up by Harsin. As he closed out his last press conference as interim head coach, Steele made a point to thank the media for their work during his time with the program.

“We don’t know what the future holds … but I will tell you this: you guys have been really fun. You’re good at what you do. So, will we see each other again, are we gone? I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you from the coaching staff that we appreciate you,” Steele said. “We appreciate you covering us and creating the interest that you do for our fans, which helps our players and helps our program. So thanks to you guys, and we appreciate you.”