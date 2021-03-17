 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kickoff time set for Auburn’s 2021 A-Day scrimmage
0 comments
alert
AU FOOTBALL

Kickoff time set for Auburn’s 2021 A-Day scrimmage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AU FB 1st day of spring practice (copy)

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team near the start of the team's first spring practice Monday in Auburn.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

In one month, football will finally be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn’s annual A-Day scrimmage will kick off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, ESPN announced Wednesday. The game will not be televised nationally but will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be the de facto home debut for new head coach Bryan Harsin, who was hired on Dec. 22. This year’s A-Day comes after the 2020 edition of the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Auburn’s scrimmage is part of a busy day as far as SEC teams are concerned. Seven of the conference’s 14 teams will play on April 17, as Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Arkansas will play their spring scrimmages that day as well.

Alabama’s game will be the only game televised nationally, as the Crimson Tide’s 12 p.m. game will be shown on ESPN. The other six teams will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn began spring practice on Monday as part of a 15-session schedule leading up to A-Day.

“What I believe about anything you get a chance to do for the first time, you get one shot to make a first impression,” Harsin said prior to the team’s first practice Monday. “I think that's important for players and coaches and everybody to understand that this is the first time for this staff – this team – to be together in a real football setting, and so I hope everybody comes out there and puts their best foot forward and we have a really focused day.

“We have a day where our effort is high, and we get a lot done where we can build off of that, review it going into the next day and then continue that in our Wednesday practice that will follow.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert