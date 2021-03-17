Kickoff time set for Auburn’s 2021 A-Day scrimmage

In one month, football will finally be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn’s annual A-Day scrimmage will kick off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, ESPN announced Wednesday. The game will not be televised nationally but will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The intrasquad scrimmage will be the de facto home debut for new head coach Bryan Harsin, who was hired on Dec. 22. This year’s A-Day comes after the 2020 edition of the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Auburn’s scrimmage is part of a busy day as far as SEC teams are concerned. Seven of the conference’s 14 teams will play on April 17, as Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Arkansas will play their spring scrimmages that day as well.

Alabama’s game will be the only game televised nationally, as the Crimson Tide’s 12 p.m. game will be shown on ESPN. The other six teams will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn began spring practice on Monday as part of a 15-session schedule leading up to A-Day.