 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Kickoff, TV details announced for Auburn's Penn State rematch

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn v Penn State September 18, 2021

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby runs with the ball against Penn State on Sept. 18 at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, Penn.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn football got new details surrounding its 2022 matchup with Penn State on Wednesday, as CBS announced it would be broadcasting game and that it would kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The announcement is the first announced kickoff time for Auburn's 2022 slate.

The Sept. 17 game will be Auburn's third of the 2022 season. It'll also be the Tigers' third consecutive home game, as they open the year with five straight home contests against Mercer, San Jose State, PSU, Missouri and Louisiana State.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 28-20 loss to then-No. 10 Penn State a year ago in Happy Valley. Auburn mounted a late comeback, but couldn't convert, as the offense was stopped on a fourth-and-goal with 3:08 remaining.

The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Auburn 2-1. Prior to last year's contest, the two squads had only met in bowl games, splitting matchups in 1996 and 2003. With last year's matchup being the first in Happy Valley, this year's contest between the two squads will be the first on the Plains.

People are also reading…

Both Auburn and Penn State finished the 2021 season below expectations, as the Tigers went 6-7, and the Nittany Lions were 7-6 with a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl to end the year.

Auburn also announced this year's PSU game as an "all orange" contest, encouraging fans to wear orange. CBS' third broadcast of the season, the Auburn-PSU matchup will be its first all-Power Five game of the year.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert