Kickoff, TV details announced for Auburn's Penn State rematch

Auburn football got new details surrounding its 2022 matchup with Penn State on Wednesday, as CBS announced it would be broadcasting game and that it would kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The announcement is the first announced kickoff time for Auburn's 2022 slate.

The Sept. 17 game will be Auburn's third of the 2022 season. It'll also be the Tigers' third consecutive home game, as they open the year with five straight home contests against Mercer, San Jose State, PSU, Missouri and Louisiana State.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 28-20 loss to then-No. 10 Penn State a year ago in Happy Valley. Auburn mounted a late comeback, but couldn't convert, as the offense was stopped on a fourth-and-goal with 3:08 remaining.

The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Auburn 2-1. Prior to last year's contest, the two squads had only met in bowl games, splitting matchups in 1996 and 2003. With last year's matchup being the first in Happy Valley, this year's contest between the two squads will be the first on the Plains.

Both Auburn and Penn State finished the 2021 season below expectations, as the Tigers went 6-7, and the Nittany Lions were 7-6 with a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl to end the year.

Auburn also announced this year's PSU game as an "all orange" contest, encouraging fans to wear orange. CBS' third broadcast of the season, the Auburn-PSU matchup will be its first all-Power Five game of the year.

