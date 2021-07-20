Kirby Smart: Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo ‘makes the SEC a better conference’

BIRMINGHAM — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo go way back.

Each the son of Georgia high school football coaches, Smart and Bobo got to know each other when Smart’s father Sonny was the head coach at Bainbridge and Bobo’s father was the head coach at Thomasville. The two got even closer as players at Georgia, where Bobo played quarterback and Smart was an All-SEC defensive back.

Later on, the two served on the same coaching staff at their alma mater when Bobo was the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator and Smart came on board as a graduate assistant before taking on the duties of running backs coach.

Given his familiarity with Bobo, Smart explained on Tuesday he was excited to see Bobo land at Auburn this offseason.

“Mike and I have a relationship that goes really far back,” Smart said. “We grew up kind of competing against each other and got to live together in college. He’s a dear friend. I’m close to [his] family and excited for him to be back in the SEC. I think he makes the SEC a better conference and glad to get him back this way.”

Bobo brings plenty of SEC experience to the table with the Tigers.