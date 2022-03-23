Kirsty Coventry, Marquis Daniels, Stan White highlight Auburn’s new Tiger Trail class

Two Olympic gold medals, 10 years in the NBA and countless big moments for Auburn highlight this year’s class of Auburn athletics legends being inducted into the Tiger Trail.

Swimmer Kirsty Coventry, basketball star Marquis Daniels and football quarterback Stan White highlight the first group added to the Tiger Trail since 2019.

The eight inductees will be honored April 8 and see the stone slabs going into the sidewalk in downtown Auburn recognizing their achievement.

The full class is listed below:

Emily Carosone, softball 2013-2016

Kirsty Coventry, women’s swimming 2003-2005

Marquis Daniels, men’s basketball 2000-2003

Jimmy Dozier, men’s track and field 1958-1962

Chip Spratlin, men’s golf 1991-1995

Stan White, football 1990-1993

Joe Whitt Sr., football/administration 1981-2014

Greg Williams, equestrian coach 1996-present

The 2021 induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. April 8 in Neville Arena. Tickets are $25. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP with the chamber of commerce.

The Tiger Trail is downtown Auburn’s version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The city of Auburn and chamber of commerce engrave the names of Auburn sports greats on the sidewalk in the downtown area. The Tiger Trail hasn’t been updated in three years as COVID-19 affected the country.

Coventry won seven Olympic medals in her illustrious career and several more in world championship meets. She helped lead the Auburn women’s team to the NCAA national championship in 2003 and 2004 and in 2005 she was the top individual scorer at the NCAA Championships.

Daniels helped lead Auburn men’s basketball to the Sweet Sixteen in 2003 and after a long career in the NBA, he is back at Auburn as an assistant coach with the team. Like him, White did not leave Auburn for long, as he is back calling football games on Auburn’s radio network after his playing career.

Carosone was part of Auburn’s rocketship ride to the Women’s College World Series in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.