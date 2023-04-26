Konner Copeland sought out Butch Thompson prior to Auburn baseball’s weekend series against Mississippi State.

“He had come to me that the middle of the week, and (he) hadn’t said anything,” Thompson, the Auburn coach, said, “and just begged me not to not to give up on him.”

Copeland’s request came after the senior pitcher was a healthy scratch from Auburn’s travel roster for its series at Alabama the previous weekend. He’d saddled the first half of his season with several poor performances, giving up 22 earned runs in 19²/³ innings prior to Auburn’s weekend against Mississippi State.

Then came the Tigers’ series finale against the Bulldogs. Copeland entered in the middle of the fifth inning and finished out the game. He officially logged 4¹/³ innings while giving up one unearned run and setting down the first seven batters he faced in a winning decision.

“That always requires a proper response for somebody that’s like a senior, and I think he did it,” Thompson said. “We just kept him in there, kind of stubbornly, almost took him out two or three times. … and (we) kept him in there, because at least he was shoving the ball in the strike zone.”

Copeland’s outing was the latest example of an Auburn pitcher seeming to settle in after what was a disastrous start to the year for the entire staff.

The unit walked into its weekend against Mississippi State with one of the statistically worst-pitching staffs in the Southeastern Conference, but its series against Mississippi State was one of the better weekend performances it has logged in conference play.

After pitching 6⅔ innings scoreless for a series-opening win the weekend prior, Tommy Vail started Auburn’s Friday game against Mississippi State and tossed another five scoreless while totaling a career-high 10 strikeouts.

While Auburn gave up 11 runs in Game Two against Mississippi State, it still got another strong start on the mound, this time from Christian Herberholz. The Southern Union transfer matched Vail’s Friday start, pitching five innings scoreless and giving up only three hits.

Following Vail’s second consecutive scoreless start Friday, Thompson spoke to what the issue had been for a lot of Auburn’s arms through the first half of the year.

“I could tell what he (Vail) was doing,” Thompson said, “and I think for all of us, it’s been so frustrating in the first half [with] our pitching, is you couldn’t see a plan, and you could absolutely see everything you were trying to do tonight with Vail.”

Premier pitching is what Auburn will need through the next couple weekends, let alone the rest of the season, as it travels to No. 2 South Carolina this weekend, then hosts consensus No. 1 LSU the weekend following. Both the Gamecocks and Tigers boast some of the better offenses in the SEC, the former of which leads the league in home runs.

The good news for Auburn’s staff is that Joseph González, likely to be this year’s ace, is progressing ahead of schedule with an injury that has kept him sidelined virtually all season. He’s expected to return for at least one of the two upcoming series.

Whether it’s González — or Copeland, Vail or Herberholz — on the mound, Auburn will need its pitchers at their best as the Tigers look to makeup ground and solidify their postseason chances in the back half of conference play.