Kristi Malzahn hospitalized in Florida with an infection

Kristi Malzahn has been hospitalized in Florida with an infection, the UCF football program announced Monday morning.

Gus Malzahn has asked for prayers for her recovery.

The Malzahns were together in Auburn from 2013-20 when Gus was the head coach of the Auburn University football team, and from 2009-11 when he served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Kristi was an active member of Auburn’s community in her time here and a driving force behind the philanthropy efforts of the Malzahn Family Foundation.

The couple moved to Orlando when Gus Malzahn was named head coach of UCF football last winter.

“I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out concerning my wife Kristi,” Gus Malzahn said in a statement released by UCF football. “She has been hospitalized as she battles an infection. We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”

Auburn University released the following statement Monday morning on Twitter:

“The Malzahn family will always be a beloved part of the Auburn Family. We pray for Kristi Malzahn’s speedy recovery and for strength for Gus Malzahn and their daughters during this difficult time.”

