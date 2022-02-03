Kristi Malzahn returns home from hospital and is doing ‘significantly better’

Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.

Gus Malzahn and UCF had announced Jan. 17 that Kristi Malzahn was hospitalized with an infection.

Gus Malzahn was the head football coach at Auburn from 2013 to 2019. Kristi Malzahn was an active member in the Auburn community and a driving force behind the philanthropic efforts of the Malzahn Family Foundation in the area during that time, and during Gus Malzahn’s time as an offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2009 to 2011.

“I want to first thank all the people who have reached out to check on Kristi, and all of the prayers for her and our family,” Gus Malzahn said in a statement Thursday posted to Twitter. “As of today, Kristi has returned home and is doing significantly better.