Kristi Malzahn returns home from hospital and is doing ‘significantly better’

Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.
Gus Malzahn and UCF had announced Jan. 17 that Kristi Malzahn was hospitalized with an infection.
Gus Malzahn was the head football coach at Auburn from 2013 to 2019. Kristi Malzahn was an active member in the Auburn community and a driving force behind the philanthropic efforts of the Malzahn Family Foundation in the area during that time, and during Gus Malzahn’s time as an offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2009 to 2011.
“I want to first thank all the people who have reached out to check on Kristi, and all of the prayers for her and our family,” Gus Malzahn said in a statement Thursday posted to Twitter. “As of today, Kristi has returned home and is doing significantly better.
“We cannot say enough about the staff at Orlando Regional Medical Center. The doctors, nurses and everyone at ORMC have gone above and beyond; I am forever grateful to all of them. Mary, our team’s athletic trainer, and our team doctors have been unbelievable, and there is no thanks enough for them. Praise the Lord for Kristi’s recovery and looking forward to the progress she continues to make — I’m in awe of how tough she is.”
After leaving Auburn, Gus Malzahn was hired as the head coach at UCF in Orlando in February 2021.
After she was hospitalized, Auburn University released the following statement:
“The Malzahn family will always be a beloved part of the Auburn Family. We pray for Kristi Malzahn’s speedy recovery and for strength for Gus Malzahn and their daughters during this difficult time.”