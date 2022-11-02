Lane Kiffin waves off Auburn talk, praises Deion Sanders as coaching candidate

Lane Kiffin was asked point blank Wednesday if he’d be interested in Auburn's opening for a new head football coach, giving a long-worded “no comment.”

“We don't really comment on those things in-season," the Ole Miss head coach said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "They happen every year a lot of times, and all they are is a product of players performing well and assistant coaches. … We're extremely happy here, having got something special going and (we) have great support here."

Kiffin, who’s been oft-named for the opening, first spoke on it to some degree Monday, empathizing with Bryan Harsin in his weekly press conference.

“When you’ve been through something like that, you obviously have empathy for people,” Kiffin said Monday, referencing his Tennessee tenure. “It’s a ‘It is what it is’ profession. I'm not complaining because (head coaches) get paid a lot of money and it's part of it. .. (fans) root for everybody to get fired and ‘Oh, it's so great’ and everything.

"You know, it's not that person, it's a ton of people besides his family and, you know, it’s a lot, especially because the staffs have increased now. Kids are uprooted from schools and all those things. So, I understand why fans root for it. I get it all, but there's a very personal side to it. A lot of adults and kids that, when something like that happens, are going to be affected.”

Now in Year Three at Ole Miss, Kiffin’s program is 23-9, with a No. 11 finish last season after a 5-5 2020. The Rebels were No. 11 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season.

In the sphere of head coaching jobs, Kiffin was asked about another in-state coach and potential suitor for Auburn’s opening in Deion Sanders, specifically if the Jackson State head coach would do well in a Power Five job.

"I think he'd do great," Kiffin said. "I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter, great name. This is a different world we're in now. Recruiting has always been important, but now you have the portal. ... You can change a roster faster than you ever could before."

Sanders’ recruiting prowess at FCS Jackson State has been on full display since his arrival in 2020, most notably flipping Travis Hunter, a five-star and No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, from Florida State to JSU.

“The ability to hire, like Deion, and have that name right away and portal people wanting to come play for him right away, you can flip a roster,” Kiffin said. “Where before, realistically, it would take two to three years to truly turn a roster around. Now you can do it immediately. You see teams get depleted and just look completely different the next year, like our team.

“Picture our team without the portal. Take those guys out of there and look what it looks like."