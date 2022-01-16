Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story decommits from Auburn

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story is reconsidering his college decision.
Story announced Sunday night he is decommitting from Auburn, the school he committed to on Aug. 1. The four-star recruit did say he is still considering the Tigers.
“Due to recent changes and careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University,” Story wrote in part on social media. “Auburn is still one of my top schools, but I have to make sure I’m making the best decision for me & my family.”
Story’s message seems to point to the recent departure of Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who took the same job at Clemson, his alma mater.
Story starred at Lanett in 2021 with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Story was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on a Panthers’ defense that only allowed 9.5 points per game.
Story was named the ASWA Class 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year during the Mr. Football banquet last week. He played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2.
Story is considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best prospect in Alabama's 2022 class and the 28th-best defensive lineman in the entire country.