Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story decommits from Auburn

Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story is reconsidering his college decision.

Story announced Sunday night he is decommitting from Auburn, the school he committed to on Aug. 1. The four-star recruit did say he is still considering the Tigers.

“Due to recent changes and careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University,” Story wrote in part on social media. “Auburn is still one of my top schools, but I have to make sure I’m making the best decision for me & my family.”

Story’s message seems to point to the recent departure of Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who took the same job at Clemson, his alma mater.