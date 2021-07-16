Lanett four-star Caden Story to decide between Auburn and UCF

One of the area’s top talents has his top two.

Four-star Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story announced Friday he will commit to either Auburn or UCF on his decision day Aug. 1.

Story is a state champion and a standout player with a pedigree from one of the local area’s best programs. He’s rated a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

He would be Auburn’s first unanimous four-star in its 2022 recruiting class.

Story stands 6-foot-4 and is listed at 234 pounds.

Story and the Lanett Panthers rolled to their fourth straight region championship last season, falling to fellow contender Leroy in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Panthers won the Class 1A championship in 2019.

Story is the younger brother of former Lanett quarterback Kristian Story, who signed with Alabama out of high school as a safety. They’re the sons of Lanett coach Clifford Story.

He’s a top target for Bryan Harsin’s new Auburn football staff. Auburn has only five commitments for the class of 2022.

Harsin’s staff will hope to reel in his commitment over UCF and former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.